EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics - Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final will be an EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics match and will take place on August 25, 2024, at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea. After three weeks of rigorous competition, EDG from China and Team Heretics from EMEA made it to the final day of the event, where the winner will be crowned world champion for the year.

The winning team will not only have their names etched in history but also take home a cash prize of $1,000,000. The runners-up will be awarded $400,000.

This article discusses everything you should know before going into the EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final

Prediction

Considering both EDG and TH like to ban Ascent, it will be interesting to see how the map pool for today's game pans out. As a wildcard move, the Chinese squad could ban Abyss and Sunset since both are extremely strong maps for their opponents.

EDward Gaming has been more consistent in this tournament, while Team Heretics has seen more success throughout the season. If EDG can throw their opponents a curveball with their map pool selection, they have a high chance of coming out on top.

Key players to note during the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final are Kangkang, CHICHOO, and Smoggy on the EDG side, and MiniBoo, Wo0t, and benjyfishy on the Heretics side.

Head-to-head

Team Heretics and EDward Gaming met at the upper-bracket quarter-final stage at Masters Shanghai, where the European squad came out with a 2-0 victory.

Recent results

EDward Gaming has a W-L-W-W-W-W streak leading up to the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final, with the results coming against FUT Esports, G2 Esports, Paper Rex, Trace Esports, Sentinels, and Leviatan, respectively.

Team Heretics has a W-W-W-L-W-W-W streak at Champions 2024. They defeated FPX and Gen.G in the group stage, and played against Fnatic, Leviatan, DRX, Sentinels, and Leviatan again, respectively, to achieve the results mentioned earlier.

Potential lineups

EDward Gaming

Hsein "S1Mon" Mneg-Hsun

Mneg-Hsun Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Tang "Muggle" Shijun (Head Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNs " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

Where to watch the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final - EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics

The EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics series is the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2024 and will be played on stage at the INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, South Korea, on August 25, 2024. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the start times:

US (West): 12 am PT (August 25, 2024)

12 am PT (August 25, 2024) US (East): 3 am ET (August 25, 2024)

3 am ET (August 25, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 9 am CEST (August 25, 2024)

9 am CEST (August 25, 2024) India: 12:30 pm IST (August 25, 2024)

12:30 pm IST (August 25, 2024) China: 3 pm CST (August 25, 2024)

3 pm CST (August 25, 2024) Japan and Korea: 4 pm JST/KST (August 25, 2024)

Here are the links to the English broadcast sites:

EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Also, check out the complete Valorant Champions 2024 schedule and results.

