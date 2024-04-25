wo0t's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

wo0t's Valorant settings will be of interest to players hoping to emulate him. Mert "wo0t" Alkan is a Turkish Valorant player who is currently playing for Team Heretics. He made his debut for the squad against Team Vitality and had an absolutely stellar showing. It appears that he will be filling the Initiator role on the team, playing flash-based Agents like Skye and KAY/O.

This article contains everything you need to know about wo0t's Valorant crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more.

Team Heretics' wo0t's Valorant settings

wo0t with his Team Heretics teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: wo0t's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.gg

Here are wo0t's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 500

500 Sensitivity: 0.50

0.50 Scoped Sensitivity: 0.90

0.90 ADS Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 eDPI: 250

250 Hz: 4000

4000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Red

Red Crosshair Color: #ff0000

#ff0000 Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

2 Override Firing Error Offset: Off

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 0

0 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: -

- Movement Error Multiplier: -

- Firing Error: -

- Firing Error Multiplier: -

wo0t's Crosshair Code

0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Always the same

Always the same Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.609

0.609 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Expand Tweet

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 Headset: Logitech G Pro X-2 Headset

Logitech G Pro X-2 Headset Mousepad: Logitech G640

While carrying over wo0t's Valorant settings may give you a headstart, only dedicated practice will help you improve at the game.

