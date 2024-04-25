wo0t's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

wo0t's Valorant settings will be of interest to players hoping to emulate him. Mert "wo0t" Alkan is a Turkish Valorant player who is currently playing for Team Heretics. He made his debut for the squad against Team Vitality and had an absolutely stellar showing. It appears that he will be filling the Initiator role on the team, playing flash-based Agents like Skye and KAY/O.
This article contains everything you need to know about wo0t's Valorant crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more.
Team Heretics' wo0t's Valorant settings
Here are wo0t's Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 500
- Sensitivity: 0.50
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.90
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.00
- eDPI: 250
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #ff0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
- Override Firing Error Offset: Off
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness: -
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: -
- Movement Error Multiplier: -
- Firing Error: -
- Firing Error Multiplier: -
wo0t's Crosshair Code
- 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Always the same
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.609
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X-2 Headset
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
While carrying over wo0t's Valorant settings may give you a headstart, only dedicated practice will help you improve at the game.
