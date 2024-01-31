xccurate Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kevin "xccurate" Susanto is an Indonesian Valorant esports player who plays for T1. He fulfills multiple roles for his team, ranging from Sentinels like Chamber and Cypher to Controllers like Brimstone and Harbor. xccurate's Esports journey started in 2015 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He competed in the game's Esports till 2022 and won some events like StarLadder & ImbaTv Invitational Chongqing 2018, ZEN Esports Network League Season 1, eXTREMESLAND Festival 2021.
With over five years of Counter-Strike esports experience, xccurate finally decided to retire in 2022. He decided to give Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant, a chance by competing in its esports.
Everything fans need to know about xccurate's Valorant settings
After entering Valorant, xccurate joined the Pacific franchised team, T1, for VCT 2024. The team went on to play in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they finished in 4th place. His debut was quite good, as he ended the event with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 203.3. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.59
- eDPI: 236
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: Unknown
- Crouch: Unknown
- Jump: Unknown
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Unknown
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR II
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Setup & Streaming
- Microphone: HyperX QuadCast
xccurate's recruitment to T1 could be exactly what the team needed to make it to the top. It will be exciting to see how he grows in the Valorant esports during VCT 2024.
