xccurate Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Kevin "xccurate" Susanto is an Indonesian Valorant esports player who plays for T1. He fulfills multiple roles for his team, ranging from Sentinels like Chamber and Cypher to Controllers like Brimstone and Harbor. xccurate's Esports journey started in 2015 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He competed in the game's Esports till 2022 and won some events like StarLadder & ImbaTv Invitational Chongqing 2018, ZEN Esports Network League Season 1, eXTREMESLAND Festival 2021.

With over five years of Counter-Strike esports experience, xccurate finally decided to retire in 2022. He decided to give Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant, a chance by competing in its esports.

Everything fans need to know about xccurate's Valorant settings

xccurate at AfreecaTV League (Image via AfreecaTV)

After entering Valorant, xccurate joined the Pacific franchised team, T1, for VCT 2024. The team went on to play in the OFF//SEASON VCT event, AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they finished in 4th place. His debut was quite good, as he ended the event with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 203.3. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2024.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.59

eDPI: 236

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: Unknown

Crouch: Unknown

Jump: Unknown

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Black

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR II

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset White

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Setup & Streaming

Microphone: HyperX QuadCast

xccurate with his teammates on T1 (Image via AfreecaTV)

xccurate's recruitment to T1 could be exactly what the team needed to make it to the top. It will be exciting to see how he grows in the Valorant esports during VCT 2024.

For more lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.