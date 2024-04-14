aspas' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

aspas' Valorant settings will be of interest to players wishing to play like the Brazilian superstar. Erick “aspas” Santos rose to fame as the star Duelist for the LOUD squad that won Champions 2022. He stayed on the roster till the end of the 2023 season, performing exceedingly well. In 2024, he joined Leviatan, where he continues to display his excellence.
aspas is best known for playing mobility-based Duelists like Jett and Raze, which allow him to dart around sections of the map shooting people in the head. He presently holds the record for most kills in a single map in Valorant Champions Tour.
In this article, you will find everything you need to know about aspas' Valorant settings.
Leviatan aspas' Valorant settings in 2024
Note: aspas' Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Here are aspas' Valorant settings:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 320
- Hz: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary:
- Color: Blue
- Crosshair Color: #00008b
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: -
- Outline Thickness: -
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
- Override Firing Error Offset: -
Inner Lines:
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines:
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: -
- Outer Line Length: -
- Outer Line Thickness:-
- Outer Line Offset: -
- Movement Error: -
- Movement Error Multiplier: -
- Firing Error: -
- Firing Error Multiplier: -
aspas' Crosshair Code:
- 0;P;c;8;u;00008BFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.791
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General:
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality:
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility:
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2586X
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE (Lekker)
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Monitor settings:
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 0
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture:
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 92
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Unknown
- Color Temperature: User Define
- Red: 100
- Green: 99
- Blue: 94
- AMA: High
Graphics card settings:
- Digital Vibrance: 50%
You should note that you would need to put in hours and hours of practice alongside emulating aspas' Valorant settings in order to reach his gameplay level.
