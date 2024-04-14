aspas' Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

aspas' Valorant settings will be of interest to players wishing to play like the Brazilian superstar. Erick “aspas” Santos rose to fame as the star Duelist for the LOUD squad that won Champions 2022. He stayed on the roster till the end of the 2023 season, performing exceedingly well. In 2024, he joined Leviatan, where he continues to display his excellence.

aspas is best known for playing mobility-based Duelists like Jett and Raze, which allow him to dart around sections of the map shooting people in the head. He presently holds the record for most kills in a single map in Valorant Champions Tour.

In this article, you will find everything you need to know about aspas' Valorant settings.

Leviatan aspas' Valorant settings in 2024

aspas sharing a light moment with his Leviatan teammates (Image via Riot Games)

Note: aspas' Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Here are aspas' Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.4

0.4 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 eDPI: 320

320 Hz: 4000

4000 Windows sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary:

Color: Blue

Blue Crosshair Color: #00008b

#00008b Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: -

- Outline Thickness: -

- Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: -

- Center Dot Thickness: -

- Override Firing Error Offset: -

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Outer Line Opacity: -

- Outer Line Length: -

- Outer Line Thickness: -

- Outer Line Offset: -

- Movement Error: -

- Movement Error Multiplier: -

- Firing Error: -

- Firing Error Multiplier: -

aspas' Crosshair Code:

0;P;c;8;u;00008BFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based on side

Based on side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.791

0.791 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General:

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality:

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility:

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2586X

ZOWIE XL2586X Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 White Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE (Lekker)

Wooting 60 HE (Lekker) Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Intel Core i7-13700K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Monitor settings:

DyAc: Off

Off Black eQualizer: 0

0 Color Vibrance: 12

12 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture:

Picture Mode: Standard

Standard Brightness: 92

92 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 7

7 Gamma: Unknown

Unknown Color Temperature: User Define

User Define Red: 100

100 Green: 99

99 Blue: 94

94 AMA: High

Graphics card settings:

Digital Vibrance: 50%

You should note that you would need to put in hours and hours of practice alongside emulating aspas' Valorant settings in order to reach his gameplay level.

