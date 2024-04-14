Aspas sets VCT record for most kills on single map

During the most recent Valorant’s Champions Tour: Americas Stage One, Aspas, the Duelist of Leviatán, broke the record for most kills on a single map in a match against VCT Masters Madrid champions, Sentinels. Fans were left stunned while the match was being broadcast live across the world. Ultimately, Leviatán defeated Sentinels.

Leviatán Duelist Aspas sets a VCT kill record for most kills on a single map

During the Champions Tour 2024: Americas Stage One, Riot Games’ official 2024 tournament circuit, Leviatán were matched against the VCT Masters Madrid champions, Sentinels. After the map ban phase, Sentinels chose Lotus as their map while Leviatán picked Icebox and started the match.

In the Lotus match, Aspas shocked the Valorant community after he achieved 47 kills in 36 rounds in a single map, setting a VCT kill record. After an exceptional display of skills, Aspas and his team Leviatán won the first map, Lotus, against Sentinels via a 19-17 scoreline.

Later, Leviatán defeated Sentinels on Icebox 2-0. Considered one of the top Valorant professionals, he easily secured kills during the match. He formerly played for LOUD and won the Valorant Champions Tour 2022/VCT 2022 tournament under their banner.

Previously, the VCT kill record was held by Monyet, a member of the Southeast Asian powerhouse PRX in a match against DRX. Monyet has secured a whopping 39 kills against DRX on the map Split during the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 Pacific League. Although now a part of PRX, when he set the VCT kill record, Monyet used to play under the Global Esports’ (GE) roster.

