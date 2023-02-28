aspas Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Brazil, Erick "aspas" Santos is one of the most talented professional athletes in the current Valorant esports scene. He is presently signed with LOUD, a highly esteemed South American esports organization. Santos is best known for his applaudable form in Champions Istanbul, the historic event in which his team was crowned a world champion.
Back in 2021, aspas kicked off his career in Valorant esports by joining SLICK, a South American esports organization. Unfortunately, the team disbanded within a few months (August 2021). It was not until early 2022 that the young athlete made a return to the competition and this time, it was as a member of LOUD.
aspas met his current teammates Saadhak and less in LOUD and the trio have formed an incredible in-game chemistry so far. Ever since joining LOUD, he has proven to be an extremely promising player numerous times.
Needless to say, Santos has mastered his preferred set of in-game settings, which helped him sharpen his aim and crosshair placement skills. This article lists out aspas’ Valorant settings and PC configuration in 2023 to give interested players a professional point of reference.
Everything you need to know about aspas’ Valorant settings in 2023
aspas is a fierce Duelist player and mainly uses Jett and Raze. His player role on the team is critical, requiring him to secure kills, enter a plant site first, and create space for his teammates. Being an entry fragger, he should be able to aim accurately and instantly place his crosshairs on enemy targets.
Being a competitive tactical FPS game, Valorant requires impeccable mechanical aim and solid map awareness for players to win rounds. It’s undoubtedly essential for esports professionals to master these factors in order to perform well.
Players must get used to their in-game settings, which play an important role in training their crosshair placement and movement. Although PC setups and in-game settings preferences may vary from player to player, interested readers can take a look at aspas’ Valorant settings below.
Note: Some of this data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM
- Mouse: VAXEE XE orange
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA 022
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.4
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Players can use the aforementioned details to mimic aspas' environment in Valorant. Feel free to tweak these in-game settings as per your personal preference and playstyle.