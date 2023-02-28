aspas Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Hailing from Brazil, Erick "aspas" Santos is one of the most talented professional athletes in the current Valorant esports scene. He is presently signed with LOUD, a highly esteemed South American esports organization. Santos is best known for his applaudable form in Champions Istanbul, the historic event in which his team was crowned a world champion.

Back in 2021, aspas kicked off his career in Valorant esports by joining SLICK, a South American esports organization. Unfortunately, the team disbanded within a few months (August 2021). It was not until early 2022 that the young athlete made a return to the competition and this time, it was as a member of LOUD.

aspas met his current teammates Saadhak and less in LOUD and the trio have formed an incredible in-game chemistry so far. Ever since joining LOUD, he has proven to be an extremely promising player numerous times.

Needless to say, Santos has mastered his preferred set of in-game settings, which helped him sharpen his aim and crosshair placement skills. This article lists out aspas’ Valorant settings and PC configuration in 2023 to give interested players a professional point of reference.

Everything you need to know about aspas’ Valorant settings in 2023

aspas is a fierce Duelist player and mainly uses Jett and Raze. His player role on the team is critical, requiring him to secure kills, enter a plant site first, and create space for his teammates. Being an entry fragger, he should be able to aim accurately and instantly place his crosshairs on enemy targets.

Being a competitive tactical FPS game, Valorant requires impeccable mechanical aim and solid map awareness for players to win rounds. It’s undoubtedly essential for esports professionals to master these factors in order to perform well.

Players must get used to their in-game settings, which play an important role in training their crosshair placement and movement. Although PC setups and in-game settings preferences may vary from player to player, interested readers can take a look at aspas’ Valorant settings below.

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM

Mouse: VAXEE XE orange

Mousepad: VAXEE PA 022

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Players can use the aforementioned details to mimic aspas' environment in Valorant. Feel free to tweak these in-game settings as per your personal preference and playstyle.

