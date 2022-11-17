5 best Valorant pros who played Jett in VCT 2022

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is the most esteemed tournament in Valorant. In this competition, top teams from across the globe compete for the Champions title. 16 teams qualify and thus ensues a glorious Valorant Champions title fight.

Jett, the deadly dualist, is a crucial pick for any team. The character has been nerfed several times, but still stands out as a formidable choice. Being a dualist, Jett allows a player to be the leading offensive player in the squad, opening up spaces with offensive entries, fragging opponents, and securing top positions.

In the competition, some players showcased the remarkable use of Jett. Even after competing against the finest teams, these athletes played their hearts out with the character.

Jett is a popular Valorant pro pick in VCT 2022

5) Byung-Chul "BuZz" Yu

BuZz was initially part of the team Vision Strikers, which dominated South Korea with a crazy 102-win streak. Later, on January 7, 2022, DRX acquired Vision Strikers.

He is a young 19-year-old Valorant prodigy from South Korea. He is a vital member of the framing team DRX and can execute some mind-blowing plays and clutches that astound both the opposition and the audience.

He is the operator guy in the team, and in VCT 2022, he mainly played Chamber and Jett. He is one of the best Jett players in the world and still has a lot of room for improvement because of his young age.

4) Erick "Aspas" Santos

Brazilian esports player Aspas, who is 19 years old, now competes for the Brazilian team LOUD.

He entered the esports industry at 17 and played for the team SLICK. In February 2022, he eventually joined LOUD and is presently one of its most influential members. He played a significant role in their incredible Valorant Champions 2022 campaign. They defeated Optic in the finals, lifted the Champions Trophy, and were crowned the best Valorant team in the world.

He plays dualist for the team. Using Raze and Jett as his mains, he has often demonstrated his talent at creating space, fragging, and clearing corners for his team. He is a consistent player with massive potential to improve and continue displaying his talent on the big stages.

3) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Finnish-Russian professional esports player Nikita "Derke" Simitev is now playing for Fnatic. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive expert who, in February 2021, decided to play Valorant exclusively.

He is a crucial member of the Fnatic lineup and has regularly been one of the team's best players. Derke can always be relied upon to get a good amount of frags and to rule the game utterly. He is the op'er in the team who plays Jett and Chamber. In VCT 2022, he played Jett occasionally and left a mark as one of the best Jett players out there.

2) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

American professional esports player Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is a member of 100 Thieves and plays for them. Cryocells, before joining Valorant, was an experienced player. He came from Rainbow Six Siege, unlike most other converted professionals from CS:GO. He is a former XSET player who finished between fifth and sixth position in the VCT 2022.

The team's leading operator player, Cryocells, typically plays agents like Jett and Chamber. He was one of XSET's most reliable players and was capable of making crazy shots and flicks when they were most required. He is considered one of the best duelists in the world.

1) Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker

American esports player Yay now plays for the North American team OpTic Gaming. The 23-year-old athlete is his team's main op'er. In the community and among the Valorant supporters, he is also referred to as "El-Diablo."

He is considered the current best Valorant player in the world. He has consistently been among the top players in North America. After some ups and downs in the initial part of his career, he ultimately mastered Valorant and utterly dominated the professional scene.

He plays Chamber and Jett as his mains, and in VCT 2022, he used Jett when the team needed most of his abilities. He has an insane K/D ratio of 1.23 and an average combat score of 255 in VCT 2022 Istanbul.

