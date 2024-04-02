How to find the best Raw Accel settings in Valorant

Raw Accel is a third-party software that allows you to tune your mouse settings in Valorant. Some professional players use this third-party application when playing Riot Games' tactical shooter and even recommend it. It should be noted that using it is not considered cheating.

Players wondering about the best Raw Accel settings for them in Valorant have come to the right place.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Steps to find the best Raw Accel settings for Valorant

The process of finding the perfect Raw Accel settings in Valorant is different for every player based on their preferences. However, here are some general instructions you can follow:

Download and open up the Raw Accel application.

Click on the Charts tab and select your mouse DPI and Polling Rate.

Select an acceleration type from the menu, preferably Linear, Classic, or Natural Gain. After selecting your preferred acceleration type, input a sensitivity multiplier value of your choice.

Fire up an aim trainer, such as Aimlabs and KovaaK’s, or Valorant to test out the new settings. If you think you are having a hard time keeping the crosshair on the target, try reducing or increasing the sensitivity multiplier depending on your choice.

Once you are comfortable with the sensitivity, find the offset value that you think is the best for you. Offset is the time after which the acceleration occurs.

Similar to the sensitivity multiplier, you will need to pick a value for acceleration and limit it to get the best curve. Type 1.00 as the acceleration curve and see if it works for you by testing it in Aimlabs, KovaaK's aim trainers, or the Valorant practice range. Change the acceleration curve value to lower or higher, depending on your choice, and put a limiter on it.

Getting your ideal offset value allows you to flick onto targets comfortably while not messing up your tracking. You can use any offset value you please, but most players recommend 12.

