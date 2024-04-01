How to purchase the Valorant x Discord collection?

Over the years Valorant has collaborated with many artists and companies, resulting in the release of exciting items and skins like the Spectrum Bundle. Recently the developer announced a partnership with Discord, a popular social platform. With its release, players can customize their profiles as they like from a variety of choices and show off their collection of avatar decorations, and profile effects.

Those curious about the Valorant x Discord collaboration are in the right spot as this article will detail how to purchase the collection.

How to purchase the Valorant x Discord collaboration collections?

The Valorant x Discord collection features several Avatar Decorations along with a few Profile Effects. The Avatar Decorations include A Hint of Clove, Omen’s Cowl, Reyna’s Leer, FRAG OUT, and Blade Storm. The purchasable Profile Backgrounds are Clove’s Ruse, ACE, and The Immortal Clove.

Players who are fans of the new Controller Agent Clove will be captivated by the Avatar Decoration, A Hint of Clove, which simply envelops the user’s Avatar with Clove’s clouds.

For Reyna and Omen fans, Reyna’s Leer and Omen’s Cowl are the best choices. Lastly for the Jett mains Blade Storm and FRAG OUT are the ideal choices. Blade Storm features Jett’s throwing knives which she launches at enemies when using her ultimate.

To purchase these bundles/collections, players will have to spend $15.99 ($11.99 for Nitro subscribers) on each piece of decoration/cosmetic. A detailed guide on how to purchase the collection can be found in the section below:

Open Discord and log into your account.

Select the Direct Messages section and navigate to the “Shop” to open it.

Clicking on Shop will allow you to browse through all available customizations.

Select any decoration you like and click on “Buy Decoration” which will redirect you to the payment process.

After completing the process, you will be able to equip the decoration and show it off.

Keep in mind that the abovementioned process will be the same when purchasing any of the Valorant x Discord cosmetics. Players who are captivated by the collection should hurry up and buy their desired items as the collaboration event is available for a limited time, expiring on May 7, 2024.

