Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Sunset

Best Clove setups and lineups on Sunset in Valorant might interest players as the Agent is now available for everyone to play. They are the latest Controller to join the roster. While their kit is slightly different from the existing members of the class, blocking off vision and crowd control are still important aspects.

This article is a comprehensive guide on how to play Clove on Valorant's Sunset. It covers smoke (Ruse) locations and Meddle lineups. For the latter, simply position yourself in the area depicted in the map and throw the grenade where the crosshair shows. Pin-point accuracy is not required, but make sure not to hit any nooks or corners, as it will deflect the projectile in undesirable manners.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Sunset in Valorant

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Sunset

While attacking A-Site on Sunset, Clove should smoke off A-Alley and A-Link.

Tactical map view

A-Site Sunset attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the A-Site Sunset attacking smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

While attacking Mid on Sunset, Clove should smoke off either Mid Top or B-Market depending on where your team wants to go.

Tactical map view

Mid cross smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the Mid attacking on Sunset smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Sunset

While attacking B-Site on Valorant's Sunset, Clove should smoke B-Boba and B-Market.

Tactical map view

B-Site Sunset attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the B-Site attacking smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle attacking lineups for Sunset

These Clove Meddle lineups on Valorant's Sunset should be used in combination with a mobility-based Agent like Neon, Jett, or Raze, so that they can kill the decayed enemies. Alternatively, your teammates should throw damaging utility to clear the space or get free kills.

A-Site #1

A-Goblin Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site #2

A-Elbow Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site #3

A-Site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Mid #1

Top Mid Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Mid #2

B-Market switch Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site #1

B-Site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site #2

B-Site/Market entrance Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Sunset in Valorant

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on Sunset

A-Site

Depending on where the attackers are coming in from, Clove can smoke off A-Main using a one-way or the entrance to the site from A-Elbow.

Tactical map view

Valorant Sunset A-Site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

Sunset A-Site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

The B-Main smoke should suffice under most circumstances. However, if you feel pressure from Market, you can also smoke off the entrance.

Tactical map view

B-Site defending smokes on Valorant's Sunset tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look

How the smokes look (Image via Riot Games)

When defending, you can throw the Meddle grenade as the enemy team is pushing you. The item can also be utilized before peeking the enemy while they try to defuse the Spike. In both cases, you should have a significant advantage in the gun battle.

