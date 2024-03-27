Valorant Clove guide: How to use Pick Me Up effectively?

Pick Me Up is the newest overheal ability in Valorant, and with this Clove Guide, you will be a master of this art. The newest addition to the game's roster, this new wacky Controller brings a fresh style of gameplay that is sure to turn some heads. Wielding smokes, an ability to self-resurrect themself, the ability to smoke after their death, and with an overheal, the Scottish kid is all set to redefine the meta in Valorant.

This Clove guide dives deep into the Controller's life-stealing ability, Pick Me Up, where you leverage the temporary health and speed boosts for aggressive plays. No enemy life force is safe as you learn how to make them fuel your relentless assault.

NOTE: Parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

Clove guide: What is Pick Me Up?

Pick Me Up is an ability that overheals and grants a speed boost. (Image via Riot Games)

In this Valorant Clove guide, we explore the Agent's aggressive kit, aimed at players who have a superior aim. Pick Me Up is an ability that compliments this aggressive gameplay, where you can overheal with the tap of a single button while also gaining a speed boost for a while.

The ability activates whenever you damage or eliminate an enemy, similar to Reyna's Devour orbs. After the kill or assist, your screen will have a light pink vignette on the sides, which marks the beginning of a five-second window in which you can activate the ability.

Press your "Ability 1" button to then activate Pick Me Up, which overheals for 100 health and boosts your movement speed. These buffs last for approximately 10 seconds, and they do not refresh upon getting a new kill. This ability needs to be bought at round start for 100 credits.

You can use the ability even if you are not in the line of sight of the opponent who died. (Image via Riot Games)

Unlike Reyna who needs to be in a clear line of sight and absorb the overheal from the orbs, you don't even need to be looking at the poor sap who got eliminated. Just tap that ability button and watch your health soar while your movement speed kicks into overdrive.

Clove guide: How to use Pick Me Up effectively?

Using this ability for retakes works well (Image via Riot Games)

Although supposedly an aggressive Agent, Pick Me Up's flexibility is what makes the Scottish Agent so unique. You can win an aim duel, instantly use this ability to gain some speed boost, and escape back to the site to play with the man advantage. The speed boost is more of a lifesaver here, although the overheal might also tank some damage from enemy fire.

For an offensive playstyle, instead of falling back to the site, Clove can use their overheal and speed boost to push the opponents and keep on dealing some more damage. This is likely going to be a "high risk, high reward" play, especially since this ability can be used only once.

This ability is also exceptionally good for retakes and pistol rounds, where the overheal is a huge bonus against damage from pistols. Pair this ability with their Meddle for some quick frags to gain overheal.

Whether you're playing defense and need to retake a site with a health advantage or pushing the enemy lines in a pistol round with a boosted shield, with this Clove guide on Pick Me Up, you will become a force to be reckoned with.

Master this ability, hone your aim, and learn the maps. Before you know it, you'll be turning every frag into a life-fueled rampage, leaving a trail of bewildered enemies in your wake.