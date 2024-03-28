Can Clove's ultimate ability be used as last one alive on team?

Clove's ultimate ability is a game changer and brings a fresh new playstyle to Controllers in Valorant. To put it short, yes, Clove can use their ultimate ability as the last one alive on the team. However, they need to die before they are able to use their ultimate. The Scottish Agent's kit, like their Ruse ability, is designed in a way that can benefit players after their demise in a round.

This article delves into this strategic conundrum, where we explore the viability of this unique mechanic in the ultimate test of a Valorant player's skill, and if Clove's post-mortem potential is enough to turn the tables. We'll also go over whether it is better saved for a more opportune moment with teammates by your side.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to use Clove's ultimate ability as the last one alive on team?

Using Clove's ultimate ability as the last player standing (Image via Riot Games)

In Valorant's ever-evolving roster, the new Controller stands out with their audacious defiance of death itself. Clove's ultimate ability throws a wrench into the game's typical flow, offering a second chance after elimination. When you're the last one standing, the lone survivor in a do-or-die clutch situation, Not Dead Yet can be quite the annoyance for your opponent.

Since Clove's ultimate ability requires a damaging assist or a kill to fully sustain the revival, you will have to win the duel against at least one other player to get some value out of the ability. Here are a few scenarios where you may be able to use Clove's Not Dead Yet effectively:

1) Strategic gunfight play

You can use Clove's ultimate to scout for locations and then take a gunfight (Image via Riot Games)

As the last player alive, activate Not Dead Yet immediately when you die. This grants you a brief window to scout enemy positions while rendering you immortal (like Reyna's Dismiss). Use this time to identify where the remaining enemies are hiding or planting the Spike. This intel can be crucial for planning your next move, and you can gun them down after resurrecting.

2) Bait and fake play

You can bait the last opponent with your ultimate and lure them away (Image via Riot Games)

This strategy is risky, but can be effective if done right. After dying as the last player alive, you can revive to quickly bait the opponent from planting or defusing the Spike. To do this, in your immortal form, go near them as they are planting or defusing the Spike.

Opposition players are likely to panic at this and they will stop planting or defusing to target you instead. You can lure them away from the objective site if they chase after your spectral form, potentially winning you the round if time is of the essence.

If the opponents do not stop planting or defusing the spike, that is, they do not take the bait, you can just as easily materialize immediately and gun them down, winning the round again. This strategy needs you to be extremely precise on timings, as the slightest mistake will be heavily punishing.

Clove's ultimate ability, Not Dead Yet, offers a unique twist on the usual last-man-standing scenario. While it requires strategic execution and a healthy dose of risk, mastering its post-mortem capabilities can turn the tide in desperate situations.

However, don't underestimate the value of having your ultimate available at the start of the next round, especially when strategizing with your resurrected teammates (hopefully). Ultimately, the decision of when to deploy Clove's ultimate comes down to evaluating the situation, your playstyle, and a bit of a calculated gamble.

