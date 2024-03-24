5 gun skins that Clove players will want to have

Clove, a new agent coming to Valorant, is all set to bring about a fresh era of aggressive controller gameplay. Their abilities can be game-changers, especially with how this unit can use their smokes even after death. A true Clove-master will not only play well but finish their opponents off in style.

That's where weapon skins come in. Forget just dealing damage; with the right cosmetic, you'll be able support to your allies greatly. This list dives into the five best gun skins that perfectly complement Clove's playstyle, striking awe on the battlefield while highlighting your dedication to the "new kid" in Valorant.

Best Valorant skins for Clove players

Criteria for selection of skins:

Availability: This list only includes skins that were not included in prior battle passes or exclusive releases; they are available in the in-game store section.

This list only includes skins that were not included in prior battle passes or exclusive releases; they are available in the in-game store section. Color Coordination: Given this article's emphasis on Clove's aesthetic, the bulk of these skins have designs with purple/pink shades, which correspond to this unit's color styles.

1) Glitchpop Judge - Base variant

Glitchpop Judge in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Every controller's best friend, at least in some rounds, is the Glitchpop Judge. The vibrant Glitchpop collection first hit Valorant's store in August 2020 and included a selection of skins for the Frenzy, Bulldog, Judge, Odin, and a Dagger. This bundle went for 8,750 VP.

Later, in a follow-up update, Riot Games released a "Glitchpop 2.0" collection that expanded the bundle's arsenal with skins for the Classic, Vandal, Phantom, Operator, and a new melee weapon, the Axe, for the same price.

As with every bundle, the melee costs 4,350 VP, while the other skins cost 2,175 VP each. These can be purchased from the shop or from the Night Market.

Being a controller, Clove players will undoubtedly resort to the Judge and use their smokes for some sneaky frags. The Glitchpop skin for this, with its bright blue and purple shades, perfectly complements Clove's flair. Moreover, the neon-drenched aesthetic of the skin compliments their wacky style.

2) Overdrive Sheriff - Variant 2 Bubblegum

Overdrive Sheriff in Valorant matches the controller's color (Image via Riot)

The Overdrive collection first hit the Valorant store in patch 7.12, on December 5, 2023. It offers a suite of weapon skins and accompanying cosmetics. The core bundle includes a melee, Vandal, Stinger, Bucky, and Sheriff, offering a well-rounded selection for various combat ranges.

Individual weapon skins typically cost around 1,775 VP each, with the melee one priced at 4,350 VP. Each item within the Overdrive collection boasts upgradeable variants, allowing you to customize the look further with additional colors and effects.

Clove, whom Phoenix likes to call "new kid" in his voice lines, will go unbelievably well with the Bubblegum variant of the Sheriff Overdrive skin. With this item, you can be chewing on some gum, walking the map with this gun, and popping heads like it's nobody's business.

3) Radiant Entertainment System Ghost - Variant 1 Dance

Radiant Entertainment System Ghost in Valorant (Image via Riot)

First introduced in Episode 6 Act 3 on April 25, 2023, the Radiant Entertainment System collection brought a vibrant arcade theme to Valorant. This bundle included a whopping 14 items: a melee weapon, five weapon skins (Phantom, Ghost, Bulldog, Operator), three gun buddies, three sprays, and three player cards.

Each skin here boasts three unique variants (Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.O. Knock Out) offering significant visual and sound effect changes. Unlike many other collections, the Radiant Entertainment System wasn't available for individual purchase. The entire bundle cost 11,900 VP.

After this collection's initial release, only the weapon skins appear in the shop, with each being priced at 2,975 VP. The melee, on the other hand, costs a whopping 5,950 VP.

Another cosmetic complimenting Clove's "kid" personality, the R.E.S. Ghost is the perfect tool for a mischievous kill on the battlefield. With the Dance variant of this time's unique last-kill animation, this entry will almost make it seem like Clove beat their opponent in a video game.

4) Araxys Vandal - Variant 1 Purple

Araxys Vandal in Valorant (Image via Riot)

The Araxys collection first appeared in the Valorant store during Patch 6.0 in January 2023. It featured a collection of weapon skins with a sleek, futuristic design. The bundle included skins for four popular weapons: Vandal, Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, and a melee skin.

Players could purchase the entire Araxys collection for a discounted price of 8,700 VP, or acquire individual items. Each of this bundle's skins is priced at 2,175 VP, except the melee, which costs 4,350 VP. The Araxys collection's items have a unique color scheme that can be customized with various unlockable options and also a crisp sound effect to go with it.

Although controllers benefit more from a Phantom because of its bigger magazine and added bullets overall, developers during the initial agent reveal of Clove mentioned that this unit will be ideal for players with exceptional aim.

That automatically means Vandal and its one-taps are on the table. The Araxys Variant 1 Purple item for this gun matches the colors on Clove, letting her cause mayhem on the frontline with a unique sound effect.

5) Sentinels of Light Phantom - Variant 1 Pink

Sentinels of Light Phantom is a must-have skin for the new controller (Image via Riot)

First released on July 20, 2021, the Sentinels of Light collection for Valorant brought a thematic touch to the battlefield. The initial bundle included weapon skins for the Vandal, Ares, Sheriff, and Operator, alongside a unique melee weapon called the Relic of the Sentinel. This collection was offered for 8,700 VP, with individual weapons costing 2,175 VP, and the melee being 4,350 VP.

Later, on November 14, 2023, a Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle arrived, featuring the Dual Dagger melee weapon, and skins for Phantom, Odin, Spectre, and Shorty. The price of the bundle and individual skins remained the same as that of its first version.

Undoubtedly the best weapon for controllers, the Sentinels of Light Phantom is the best weapon to use for Clove players. Plus, the light pink color subtly complements their abilities, while the otherworldly sound effects add a touch of ethereal flair to the character's gameplay.

With Clove's gameplay finally revealed at the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch, controller mains can soon hope to get their hands on this unique new character.