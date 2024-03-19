Valorant Agent 25 Clove: Character design, abilities, and more 

Important details about Valorant Agent 25 Clove have been revealed. The name of the agent was discovered at the start of this month in a leak. With the reveal date of Agent 25 coming closer, fresh details about them are coming forth.

The first look at the upcoming Agent was revealed in a post on X by @ValorantUpdated. Furthermore, earlier rumors claimed the agent would be a female. According to ValorantUpdated, however, the new agent will be non-binary.

Riot Games, on the other hand, have not confirmed anything yet. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Abilities of Valorant Agent 25 Clove

Along with the first look of Clove, the abilities of the upcoming Valorant agent have also been revealed; Clove will be a Controller-type Agent. Furthermore, past rumors pointed out that Agent 25 can have the powers of teleportation or super speed.

While they are not officially confirmed, the abilities of Valorant Agent 25 Clove can be:

Pick Me Up (C)

Flight Path (X)

Ruse (E)

Meddle (Q)

It seems like Flight Path will be able to showcase her speed, while previous rumors suggested that Clove can move like a phantom. Resurrection rumors were circulating with the concept of butterflies and caterpillars, possibly connected to the Pick Me Up ability.

Ruse and Meddle look like powers that will help disorient the opponent. The artwork of Ruse shows two butterflies, depicting the duplication power, while that of Meddle shows a glowing orb, possibly a smoke screen, to confuse opponents.

ValorantUpdated claimed the order of these abilities is not confirmed and can differ later. With a new set of powers being introduced, fans will be excited to try Agent 25 in the game. However, it will still take some time before Riot Games officially reveals the agent.

When will Clove be playable in Valorant?

This time, Riot Games is trying out something new. At the start of each Act, they used to showcase their new Agent to fans. However, Episode 8 Act 2 arrived with no new agent.

The reason? Valorant Agent 25 Clove will be revealed just before the grand final of VCT Masters Madrid at 9:00 AM PDT. They will likely introduce the new agent in the Showmatch at 8:00 PDT.

Following this release, the new agent will arrive in the game later in March. However, with rumors of a new Valorant map flying in the air, only time will tell if Riot Games decides to release the new Agent and map together. Stay tuned to find out more about the upcoming Valorant Agent 25 Clove.

