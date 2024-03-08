Valorant Agent 25 name leaked: Everything we know so far

The name of Valorant Agent 25 was recently leaked by an industry insider. According to a post on X by ChowZ, the upcoming agent's name will be Clove. They revealed it through an acrostic poem and also gave some more information about the Agent in a cryptic fashion.

Riot Games is yet to release any official information, but ChowZ stated that the Agent will be a girl from Scotland with a mischievous grin who wears a pink jacket. The fighting style of the new Valorant agent will be quite interesting to observe if they make their way into the game.

Valorant Agent 25 name and fighting style

The first line of the poem addresses the rumored Agent's clothing preference:

"Cloaked in a pink jacket, she flits through the fray"

In the second line, one finds out the origin country and gender of the new agent:

"Look like a Scotland's girl with a mischievous grin"

According to ChowZ, the leaker who unveiled the name of Valorant Agent 25, the fighting style of the rumored Agent, Clove, may be akin to a phantom. The third line states:

"One moment she's dies, the next she's alive"

One can assume that she may have the ability to resurrect herself. It is interesting to note that earlier rumors regarding Clove showed butterflies and caterpillars, which are symbolic in this regard. The poem goes on to say:

"Vanishing in a flash, a phantom in the chase"

The Agent may have the power of teleportation or super speed as well. In the final line, ChowZ confirmed a long-running rumor about the Agent:

"Ever the strategist, CONTROL is her domain."

This confirms that the rumored Agent will be a Controller type, joining the likes of Omen. The last Controller type released by Riot Games was Harbor in October 2022. With Clove now supposedly joining the roster, the game will have a total of six Controller Agents.

Placing the first letter of every line of the acrostic poem together, we get the Valorant Agent 25 name - Clove. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Riot Games yet, so fans are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

When will Valorant Agent 25 join the game?

Usually, Riot Games releases their new Agents at the beginning of new Acts. However, they are trying a new approach with Agent 25. Following the release of Episode 8 Act 2 on March 5, the new Agent was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Riot Games announced the new Agent will be revealed at the end of VCT Masters Madrid. More specifically, Riot will introduce the character before the Grand Final on March 24 in Madrid, Spain.

Following the reveal, Agent 25 will likely enter the game in late-March. Stay tuned for more updates as the lore of the upcoming Agent starts unfolding.