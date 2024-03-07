When will the new Valorant Agent be revealed?

The Valorant community is buzzing with anticipation as details about the upcoming Agent for Episode 8 Act 2 continue to surface. Recent information hints that this new Agent will be a Controller, but there's a twist in the release date that has fans eagerly speculating. Traditionally, new Agents in Valorant are introduced at the start of a new Act.

With the next Act launched, players are gearing up for the exciting arrival of the latest addition to the roster. However, the latest revelation suggests a departure from this pattern, with the new Agent said to debut later in March 2024.

When will Agent 25 be revealed in Valorant?

Valorant enthusiasts can expect a groundbreaking addition to the Agent lineup in Episode 8 Act 2 later this March, as per the latest developer blog. The reason behind this delayed release appears to be linked to a significant international Valorant tournament, the VCT Masters Madrid, happening during this time. Developers are expected to showcase trailers and unveil the new Agent during this event's Grand Final.

In a recent article from the developers, insights into the playstyle of the new Agent, codenamed Frograve, were shared. While specific abilities were not disclosed, the article hinted at a unique role for this Agent within the Controller category.

Unlike the typical backline support style encouraged for Controllers, this new Agent is designed for players with exceptional aim who prefer taking on a frontline role. It introduces a dynamic playstyle, challenging the conventional approach to Controller Agents.

One intriguing detail mentioned by the developers is the potential positive impact of being the first or second Controller eliminated in a round. The developers emphasized that this Agent will be a risk-taker, catering to players with remarkable aiming skills willing to adopt a more aggressive playstyle.

The goal is to provide a Controller option for those who excel in fragging out on the frontline while still fulfilling the essential utility role for the team.

Furthermore, it has been rumored that the new Agent will be of Scottish origin, adding a cultural flavor to the Valorant roster. Clues within the article suggest a connection to Scotland, aligning with ongoing lore developments in the game.

As the countdown to the Agent's release begins, players are left with a trail of teasers and hints, including images featuring Omen and a mysterious character engaging in action. The focus on butterflies and caterpillars in the theme suggests a metamorphosis-like ability, possibly changing over time.

The Agent will be released later this March per the latest developer blog. With a unique playstyle, Scottish heritage, and a delayed release for a grand reveal, this Agent promises to bring a fresh perspective. Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds toward the Agent's official debut.