Valorant Sunset tier list: All Controllers ranked from best to worst

Valorant's constantly changing map pool requires players to stay flexible and choose Agents strategically to maximize their team's success. With the addition of Sunset to the map rotation, the need for adaptability has become even more crucial. Among the array of Agent roles, Controllers hold significant sway over this map, as they possess the unique capability to mold the battlefield, control sightlines, and set the tempo.

We'll be taking a close look into the world of Controller Agents that are perfect for Sunset in this detailed article and also look at their abilities, utility, and how they can truly make a difference on this map.

All Controllers ranked on Valorant's Sunset map

1) Astra (S-Tier)

Astra's prowess as a top-tier Controller truly stands out on any map, and Valorant's newest map, Sunset, is certainly no exception. Her ability to dominate large areas with Cosmic Divide and Nova Pulse is absolutely essential. In this map, which is defined by sprawling choke points and complex terrain, Astra's star shines brighter than ever.

Astra's ability to manipulate the very fabric of the map with Gravity Wells and unleash dazzling Nova Pulses firmly cements her position as an imposing force to be reckoned with.

2) Brimstone (A-Tier)

Sunset firmly establishes Brimstone as a reliable pick among Controller Agents, all thanks to his wide array of smoke abilities and area-denial skills. His Molotov, in particular, does a good job of maintaining control over vital areas temporarily. When it comes to his Ultimate, the Orbital Strike, it not only deals a heavy blow but also forces stubborn enemies out of their hiding spots.

While some smoke placements might require precision, there's no denying that Brimstone's overall control of the battlefield is undeniably powerful.

3) Omen (B-Tier)

Omen's got that versatility factor, but making the most of his abilities requires a player with some serious skill. His smokes and flashes do have the capacity to exert control over various areas on Sunset, albeit with the caveat of demanding precision and meticulous placement.

The inherent unpredictability of Omen players can serve as an asset, yet the consistency of his impact may occasionally fall short when compared to some other Controllers.

4) Viper (C-Tier)

Viper has her moments of usefulness on Sunset, but to really make the most of her potential, you'll need some solid planning and coordination. Her Toxic Screen has the potential to effectively partition the map, though it lags behind in versatility compared to other smoke-based abilities.

Her Poison Cloud and Snake Bite offer the potential for area denial but require meticulous placement for optimal effectiveness. Opting for Viper may not align with players favoring a more straightforward approach to control the map.

5) Harbor (D-Tier)

While Harbor may excel on other maps in Valorant, his utility takes a considerable hit on Sunset. Harbor's abilities face significant hurdles when it comes to making the most of them due to the vast layout of the map. They're quite susceptible to being countered through spamming, and his toolkit truly excels in tighter, enclosed spaces. So, he might not be the first choice when it comes to this sprawling map.

Your team's success on Sunset in Valorant heavily relies on choosing the right Controller Agent. Astra and Brimstone rise above the rest as top choices because they have a knack for seizing control of wide spaces and directing the flow of battles. Omen, while still a viable option, especially for skilled players who can unlock his versatility, can be a bit inconsistent.

Viper, on the other hand, demands a higher level of effort to achieve effectiveness, and Harbor's limited utility on this map in Valorant positions him as a less favorable option.

In the end, your choice of Agent should perfectly match your team's strategy and your own preferred playstyle. Sunset comes with its own set of distinct challenges, and having the right Controller Agent can genuinely turn the tide of the game.

Stay open to experimenting with various choices and adapting, as discovering the ideal Agent to complement your team on this fresh new map is an incredibly rewarding journey all on its own in Valorant.