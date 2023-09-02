5 fun locations to check out on Valorant's latest map Sunset

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 has finally been released. The biggest and most crucial part of this update is the release of the new map Sunset. Unlike the other maps in the game, this one doesn't have any gimmicks. The only unique map feature you will come across is a door towards mid which is very similar to the ones in Ascent.

In most maps, players aren't able to walk outside the main playable areas to avoid potential glitches. However, on Sunset, Riot Games allows players to explore and walk around many such places. They need to use the Ghost feature to enter these areas but can then run around freely.

Below is a list of five such spots that players can check out in Valorant's latest map, Sunset.

Basketball court, Skatepark, and three more spots to explore on Valorant's newest map, Sunset

1) Basketball Court

Basketball court on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

The Basketball Court is located right next to the Attacker Side Spawn of Sunset. In this area, players will find two hoops on either side, a basketball, two seats, and a cool graffiti that says, "Shoot Your Shot."

The Basketball Court is a fun area where players can actually use their throwable utility like a basketball and try to put it in the hoop. Some abilities that can be used for this are Killjoy's Nanoswarms, Viper's Poison Orb, etc.

2) Skate park

Skatepark on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

The skate park is located right beyond the walls of A Elbow. Players have to be careful while roaming around in this area as only certain parts are walkable. If they go too far, they might end up dead and back in their spawn.

The skate park can prove to be especially fun for Agents like Jett, Neon, or Raze who have movement-based abilities. Players can also find Tactibear and Dan the Penguin doing flips with their skateboards.

3) Food trucks

Food Trucks on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Given how popular food trucks are in Los Angeles, the developers made sure to add some to Valorant's Sunset. This location can be found if the players go towards the left of B Site.

There are a total of four food trucks in this spot but more can be found around the map. One of these even has an adorable bunny sitting inside. Raze players can have a great time jumping around the top of the food trucks with their Blast Packs.

4) Parking Lot

Parking Lot on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Players can locate the Parking Lot right behind the Defender Side Spawn. Although there are a lot of cars in this area, they are limited to only two types.

The Parking Lot could be a lot of fun as it allows players to just B hop on the cars with no problem. This could help them improve their in-game movement. Often, a player's ability to jump around can help them dodge bullets and stay alive.

5) The Portal

The Portal on Sunset (Image via Riot Games)

Before Episode 7 Act 2 dropped, Valorant players around the world were treated to a cinematic video during Champions 2023. In it, they saw Gekko and his buddy, Wingman, have a very emotional moment.

The location shown in the cinematic can be visited by players. While there is nothing much that they can do, it is nice that Valorant has allowed its players to visit a spot like this.