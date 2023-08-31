Valorant Sunset tier list: All Duelists ranked from best to worst

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 is finally out. This new Act has brought in fresh content for players. This includes a new Battlepass, the skin bundle 'Imperium,' and finally, a new map, Sunset. This arena is located in the city of Los Angeles and has brought in much excitement for the playerbase

Unlike every other map in Valorant, Sunset does not have gimmicks to it. The only thing that can be considered as a feature on the new map is a door. It is similar to the ones in Ascent, as it can be closed and opened by flipping a switch and destroyed with bullets or abilities that do damage.

It is very early to call what side is favored on Sunset. However, it does offer quite a bit of potential to many Agents. Below is a tier list of all Duelists for Valorant's latest map, Sunset.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring Valorant Duelist tier list on the latest map, Sunset

Valorant Duelist tier list on Sunset (Image via Tier Maker)

Valorant introduced several changes to many of its Agents in patch 7.04. However, apart from Jett, none of the Duelists were given any changes.

S tier

Raze

Raze is an explosive Duelist from Brazil. She has existed in the game since its beta phase. All of her abilities cause damage to opponents. Her Blast Packs allow her to quickly close long distances, making her one of the fastest Duelists in Valorant.

On Sunset, Raze can be seen as one of the top picks for a Duelist. Her Boombot can be used to clear out some tricky corners on the maps, whereas her Paintshell can be used to cause damage to the opponents very early on, especially towards the mid part of the map. Sunset also has a few spots that can allow for some great movement using the Blast Packs.

A tier

Jett

Jett is the most popular Agent in Valorant. Her abilities let her enter a site quickly and get the first blood for the team. Her Updraft and Tailwind allow her to be one of the primary picks for using the Operator.

Jett has been hit with a lot of nerfs and buffs since the start of the game. In the latest patch, a few more changes were added to Jett. This included a decrease in her Tailwind duration, a decrease in Cloudburst duration, and a reduction in her Updraft to one per round.

Despite these changes, Jett is still a very good Duelist pick for Sunset. There are many places for Jett to Updraft onto the new map that can give her an advantage while taking duels. However, players will have to use her abilities a lot more cautiously to get the most out of them.

B tier

Neon

Neon is the Speedster from the Philippines. Her abilities allow her to be very aggressive. She can stun enemies with her Relay Bolt and get to places quickly with her High Gear. This makes Neon a mix between an Initiator and a Duelist.

Sunset is a large map. Hence, rotations are going to be a lot slower. Neon can shine in these situations as she can make it from one spot to another very quickly.

She can also bounce her Relay Bolt off of many walls that Sunset provides, making her a deadly opponent to face. This can be most useful for taking head-on duels or combining utility to cause damage in the Mid Courtyard.

Her Fast Lane will also be very useful for entering the sites as they are a lot smaller when compared to other maps.

C tier

1) Phoenix

Phoenix is the hotheaded Duelist in Valorant. He is also among the most popular Agents in the game. Phoenix's abilities allow him to be a pseudo-Initiator due to his flashes. He can also heal himself, and his ultimate ability, Run It Back, is most useful for getting information and taking aggressive duels.

Phoenix was once one of the most picked Duelists, but the Agent has seen quite a drop in pick rate after the release of newer Agents. However, on Sunset, he can still prove to be of some use.

His Blaze can help divide the site and allow for safer entry for his teammates. Apart from that, his Hot Hands can work wonders to stall entries on the defensive side. Sunset also provides a lot of structures that allow Phoenix to get the most out of his Curveball.

2) Yoru

Yoru is a Duelist from Japan. His abilities allow him to be one of the sneakiest Agents in the game. His Blindside, if used properly, is one of the strongest flashes in Valorant, whereas the ultimate ability, Gatecrash, is easily his most impactful tool. However, the biggest issue with playing Yoru is the inability to create space.

Due to the large size of Sunset, Yoru is provided with a lot of opportunities to lurk on the map. He can instantly teleport and rotate to places needed using his Gatecrash. Sunset also has a lot of structures, which allows Yoru to bounce off his Blindside to create some very unexpected flashes.

D tier

Reyna

Reyna was released alongside the map Ascent, with the full launch of Valorant. Her abilities let her take aggressive Duels. However, she doesn't provide a lot to the team. The easiest way to get a lot of impact with Reyna is to get as many kills as possible.

On the latest map, Sunset, Reyna isn't really useful. Due to many corners and smaller but wider spaces, her Leer might not be as helpful to the team.

While she is a tanky Duelist to go against, her inability to create space quickly becomes her inevitable downfall. Unfortunately, Reyna is the Agent who can't find a lot of value regardless of the map. The only way for her to be useful is to get a lot of frags. The same thing applies to her on Sunset.