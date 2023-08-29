5 best Agents on Valorant's new map Sunset

Sunset will be the latest addition to Valorant’s map pool. Set in Los Angeles, this new map features a traditional design with two bomb sites and three lanes, which will encourage a more simplistic playstyle, unlike the Indian map Lotus. It will be available in the game for all players with the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 on August 29, 2023.

The new Act is bringing a lot of major changes to Riot’s FPS. With a brand new map, a complete rework of Breeze, significant Agent changes, and more, Riot is planning to steer Valorant in a new direction and keep the community on its toes.

Viper and four other Valorant Agents to play on the new map Sunset

1) Viper

From being one of the worst Agents in Valorant to slowly making her way into the meta, Viper has seen a lot of competitive gameplay and has her uses in every single map in the game.

Her kit is suitable for anchoring bomb sites, blocking off choke points, or even lurking in certain maps, and she can certainly be played as the primary controller in the new map.

Viper's poison orb and snake bites can cover the wide lanes and clear close corners on the new map, Sunset, effectively. On top of that, her ultimate, Viper’s Pit, covers major areas on the bomb sites, making retakes and site holds very easy.

2) Cypher

Cypher’s place in the current meta is pretty limited, but he has the potential to be the go-to sentinel in the new map, Sunset. He thrives in maps with small bomb sites and narrow entrances, making him an excellent option.

His spycam, one-way cyber cages, and tripwire setups can be very effective in holding on to the narrow corridors on Sunset. Moreover, with the recent nerf to Killjoy’s ultimate orbs, Cypher might make a comeback into the meta.

3) Skye

Lately, Skye has always been the Initiator of choice. She has excellent recon capabilities with her Trailblazer, wields dual-purpose flashes, can heal her teammates, and can scout hidden enemies with her ultimate, making her one of the most resourceful Agents in Valorant.

Even though she is receiving a slight nerf in the upcoming update, she will still be a strong choice on Sunset.

Sunset’s map design will really test your team to take map control with chances of chaotic engagements in various parts. Skye excels in such situations and will increase your chances of winning the initial interactions and possibly taking over important areas of the map.

4) Sova

Sova is and always has been a reliable Agent to play. Even after multiple nerfs, he remains the best information gatherer in Valorant. His entire kit revolves around scouting enemies and taking them out based on the information gained, making him viable on almost any map in Valorant.

The new map, Sunset, based on first impressions, will be very difficult to play on the attacker side. You will need to clear out the numerous corners your enemies can be hiding in, and that’s where Sova comes into play. On top of that, he is excellent at defending post-plant scenarios with his ultimate and double shock dart lineups.

5) Omen

Omen is one of the most versatile Agents in the game. It is difficult to use his kit, but once you learn his mechanics and interactions, you can easily dominate a match. His smokes cover a larger area, unlike Brimstone’s and Astra’s, and he can potentially lurk using his short teleports and his ultimate.

One of his best abilities, Paranoia, can catch and nearsight enemies over a large area and set your team up for successful fights.

Omen’s Paranoia can be effectively used in the new map, Sunset. It can especially be used to take early control over A Main or B Main as the flash covers the entire lane and corridor, respectively. Moreover, his ultimate is very good at getting useful information with or rotating since the bomb sites are located far away from each other.

It is important to remember that even though these Agents are the best to use on Sunset, they do not necessarily make the best team composition.

It is always advised to learn the map on your own and find out what works best for your team. Personal preferences and unique playstyle will always be the path to success in a competitive shooter like Valorant.