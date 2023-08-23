Valorant new Sunset map reveal date and timings

It has been quite some time since Valorant received a new map. The latest one was Lotus, released on January 10, 2023, with Episode 6 Act 1. This game currently has a total of nine maps, seven of which are in its competitive pool. However, Riot Games recently announced the removal of Pearl and Fracture, which will make way for the return of Breeze and a new map called Sunset.

This fresh addition is set to be revealed in August, during the Champions Grand Final's pre-show event. As is the custom, Riot will potentially hold a show match involving prominent players and streamers to feature Sunset.

Valorant's new map will be unveiled at Champions 2023 Grand Finals

Reveal date

Valorant's new map Sunset, as announced, will be revealed on the day of the Grand Finals of Champions 2023 in Los Angeles, during its pre-show event. The date is August 26, 2023, Saturday. A customary show match featuring popular players and content creators might be arranged to showcase what this map has to offer.

Riot has also announced the reveal of some other game updates coming in Episode 7 Act 2 as part of the pre-show event. This might include a new skin bundle, brand new Battlepass, improved Breeze, and hopefully a few gameplay improvements.

The addition of a new map is always exciting for players as it brings fresh strategies and team compositions into the game. Gamers can often get bored in a competitive first-person shooter like Valorant. However, Riot does a good job of keeping the community on its heels with constant updates and releases.

The new Sunset map has already been teased by Riot and might be set in a tropical environment. This will be the tenth map to be added to the game and will be available in its competitive map pool from the next tournament onwards.

Timings

The Grand Finals pre-show for Valorant Champions 2023 should begin on August 26, 2023, around 11 pm PDT/ 8 pm CEST/ 11:30 am IST (next day). You can tune in to Valorant's official Twitch and YouTube channels, where the entire event will be streamed live. Moreover, a few prominent content creators have been permitted to host watch parties that you can join and catch all the action.

If you are a Twitch user, this site has a cool feature that lets you link your Riot account to this platform for some exclusive in-game item drops.