Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 "Water Dragon" skin bundle: Weapons, release date, and more

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 lands in nine days, and there are a lot of new additions to the game. Starting with the map changes, the new Act will see the return of Breeze with Pearl and Fracture moving out. There are also hints about the release of a new map into the game.

There is always a plethora of cosmetics added to make the game more interesting with every new Act. This time is no exception, as there have already been leaks regarding the new "Water Dragon" skin collection. Let us take a look at all the available information regarding this bundle.

Everything to know about the new "Water Dragon" skin bundle in Valorant

Weapons

According to @ValorantUpdated on X, a new skin bundle is expected to come to Valorant at the start of Episode 7 Act 2, which will be launched on August 29, 2023. It is supposedly "Water Dragon" themed and will be colored with shades of dark green, according to the user.

Expand Tweet

The leak has also included the weapons which will be getting the new skins:

Sheriff

Vandal

Judge

Operator

Melee

According to another user, @VALORANTLeaksEN, the melee will look similar to the Blade of Serket in the game, so you can expect another dual-wielding melee skin to add to your collection.

Expand Tweet

Animations, VFX, and expected cost

Daydreams collection, the latest bundle released by Riot, was just re-skins and did not provide any custom animations or VFX; hence the new "Water Dragon" bundle could possibly be more attractive and animation-heavy, with some eye-catching VFX, and an expected cost of 7100 VP or more.

However, you might be able to buy each individual skin for 1775 VP and the melee for 3550 VP, or more accordingly.

Release date

The new "Water Dragon" skin bundle is hinted to arrive at the start of Episode 7 Act 2, which begins on August 29, 2023. The release time might vary based on your time zone.