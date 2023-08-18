All changes coming to Breeze in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2

Valorant has a plethora of maps that have unique features that make them stand apart from each other. With each passing update, fans have been treated to the release of new maps and updates to older ones in order to keep the title fresh and balanced. Breeze has been out of the competitive pool for quite some time but that will change with the arrival of Episode 7 Act 2.

Fracture and Pearl will officially be removed at the start, and Breeze will be reinstated into the rotation. Similar to Bind, it will return with plenty of changes to give Valorant players a fresh experience.

Everything fans need to know about the changes to Breeze in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2

Breeze is a very different Valorant map where aimers truly get to shine due to the sheer size and vast sightlines that the map provides. As such, it has become an incredibly polarizing map in the Valorant community. Riot Games seems to have addressed these issues with the new changes that are set to go live on Episode 7 Act 2.

Mid Pillar

Mid Pillar - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Mid Pillar - After Image via Riot Games)

The middle area of the map has been completely reworked. Players can no longer scale up from the left side of the pillar unless they have movement-based abilities.

Mid Cubby

Mid Cubby - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Mid Cubby - After (Image via Riot Games)

The changes in mid also affect the cubby area that players can tuck into to gain space. The new changes will make it more of a one-and-done spot for defenders to stay at.

B Site

B Site - Before (Image via Riot Games)

B Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

The new changes to B Site sees the introduction of a crate instead of the broken wall. Another crate can also be seen placed in site to close off the angle from B Back onto the site.

B Back

B Site - Before (Image via Riot Games)

B Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

B Back also introduces a crate that players can hop onto to get cheeky kills. It can also be used as cover and compensates for the closure of the angle onto the B Site.

A Hall

A Hall - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Hall - After (Image via Riot Games)

A Hall has also been altered quite a bit visually as the long sightlines are now cordoned off by two barricades. However, small gaps still exist, so precise accuracy will still be rewarded in this area of the map.

A Mid Wood Doors

A Mid Wood Doors - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Mid Wood Doors - After (Image via Riot Games)

A Mid Wood Doors sees the door fully open and a crate that scales its height beside it. Another crate opposite to the door is also introduced. This can allow for Jett and Omen players to get cheeky angles to pick off enemies and combine high-low-angle plays with their teammates in Mid Cubby.

A Shop

A Shop - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Shop - After (Image via Riot Games)

The entrance to A Shop has been widened along with two new boxes being introduced to provide further cover.

A Cave

A Cave - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Cave - After (Image via Riot Games)

This is the area which has undergone the most visual changes in this Valorant map update. The long sightline that is synonymous with Breeze from A Site to A Cave has been significantly reduced. Only a crate accessible from the back of A Cave can allow players to take potshots onto the A Site. The overally layout of the right side has also been altered.

A Site

A Site- Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

The pyramids in A Site have had their height increased along with the symbols of a shrimp and crab being etched onto the left and right pyramid respectively. This can lead to the creating of new callouts making communication cleaner.

These new changes to Breeze aims to reduce the long sightlines and over-reliance on aim that Valorant players have come to hate and love about the tropical map. Overall, this is an exciting update that Valorant fans can most definitely look forward to as a brand new map is rumored to be released as well.