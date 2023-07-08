Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Lotus

Deadlock is the newest Valorant Agent released in Riot's first-person shooter game. The Norwegian Agent is the 22nd Valorant Agent to join the roster and is the fifth Sentinel available for Valorant players. Deadlock has brought an exciting experience in the live servers, with players still trying to figure out the most optimal way to play her on each map.

Lotus is a map where Deadlock can have some potential for success as the B and C site of this Valorant map is relatively narrow. Proper setups and cheeky lineups can bring out the best in Deadlock on Lotus. This article lists some of the best setups and lineups. Valorant players can use while using Deadlock on Lotus.

The most effective ways to use Deadlock's Barrier Mesh on Lotus in Valorant

Barrier Mesh is Deadlock's signature available and can be used every round. It is also one of Deadlock's most potent abilities and a key component in her role as an anti-rush Sentinel in Valorant.

Enemies must expend many bullets to destroy the barriers or wait out its ridiculous uptime, making it exceptionally strong in retake scenarios.

Attack

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh can be used effectively by cutting off essential chokepoints while attacking. It can also buy her team time to set up for good post-plant angles.

1) A-Top

Barrier mesh position in A-Top (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Link

Barrier Mesh position in A-Link (Image via Riot Games)

3) C-Hall

Barrier Mesh position in C-Hall (Image via Riot Games)

Defense

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh can halt the momentum of a push when placed well. This can allow defenders on site to reposition or coordinate to pincer the attackers from various angles.

1) A-Tree

Barrier Mesh position in A-Tree (Image via Riot Games)

2) B-Main

Barrier Mesh position in B-Main (Image via Riot Games)

3) C-Main

Barrier Mesh position in C-Main (Image via Riot Games)

The most effective ways to use Deadlock's Sonic Sensor on Lotus in Valorant

Sonic Sensor is a powerful ability when the situations align. The power has immense potential and can stun many enemies if caught in its radius. This can allow Deadlock and her teammates to follow up for easy kills.

Alternatively, it can buy Deadlock enough time for her to reposition and wait for her team to initiate a strong retake.

1) A-Main entrance

Sonic Sensor position in A-Main entrance (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Tree exit

Sonic Sensor position in A-Tree exit (Image via Riot Games)

3) B-Site default plant spot

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site default plant spot (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-Main entrance

Sonic Sensor position in B-Main entrance (Image via Riot Games)

5) C-Main entrance

Sonic Sensor position in C-Main entrance (Image via Riot Games)

6) C-Site default plant spot

Sonic Sensor position in C-Site default plant spot (Image via Riot Games)

The most effective ways to use Deadlock's GravNet on Lotus in Valorant

GravNet is a valuable ability in Deadlock's repertoire that can cripple opponents and set up creative plays with other Agents.

While it may be Deadlock's weakest ability, it still shines in certain situations and can change the pace of a round.

1) A-Root

Run and throw to ensure the GravNet lands in A-Root to catch enemies (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Drop

Jump and throw to catch enemies holding from A-Drop (Image via Riot Games)

The most effective ways to use Deadlock's ultimate Annihilation on Lotus in Valorant

Deadlock's ultimate, Annihilation, is one of the most visually pleasing abilities in Valorant. It's powerful SFX, and high impact make it one of the best ultimates in the round. There are not any specific lineups for Annihilation on Lotus.

Valorant players piloting Deadlock can use the various walls on the map to bounce the ultimate off of surfaces to catch enemies by surprise. It can also be saved for post-plant situations when things get dire.

Valorant players can also check out other valuable guides we published, such as the best compositions and practical usage of the Norwegian Sentinel's abilities.

