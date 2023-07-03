Valorant Deadlock Guide: How to use Annihilation effectively?

Deadlock is Valorant's 23rd Agent overall and the fifth member of the Sentinel class. The Norwegian character was released on June 27, 2023, at the start of Episode 7 Act 1. Being a Sentinel, she is an expert at holding down sites independently and stalling enemies while reinforcements arrive. Her Ultimate, Annihilation, fulfills a slightly different niche.

Besides Chamber's Tour De Force, a literal gun, Deadlock's ultimate is probably the most offensively designed Sentinel ultimate in Valorant. This might throw off a lot of players attempting to play her for the first time. This guide will tell you how to approach the game when you have your ultimate online as Deadlock.

How does Deadlock's Ultimate (X) Annihilation work in Valorant?

The official description for Deadlock's Ultimate says:

"EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible."

The Ultimate costs seven charge points. It has a casting windup of 1.1 seconds, and like a Raze Showstopper, it has a fuse that lasts 10 seconds. You have to aim and cast it in the direction you want it to go.

If an enemy is in the region, they will get entrapped in the nanowire cocoon, which will be dragged to the source for 7 seconds, killing the caught enemy if a teammate does not release them.

Allies of the caught enemy can shoot at the nanowire cocoon. It has 600 HP, so breaking it will take 15 Vandal shots. This makes for a second Deadlock ability that takes a lot of bullets to break.

Tips on using Deadlock's Ultimate (X) Annihilation) Ability in Valorant

While Annihilation might seem simple to use, here are some nuances you should remember when using it.

1) There is a maximum distance the projectile can travel

Unlike Raze's rocket or some other abilities in Valorant, the projectile for Annihilation doesn't go all the way in the direction you point it at while shooting. It will stop and get cast when it reaches its maximum distance.

Secondly, be careful when bouncing Annihilation on uneven surfaces, as there is a chance that it might get deflected and go in a direction you don't want it to go in.

2) Always use it when you have it in 1v1 situations

This ultimate ability is broken when it comes to 1v1 situations. Unless the enemy player dodges it or you shoot it in the wrong place, the round is over for good. This can be especially handy when you have planted the spike, or the enemy player is planting the spike.

3) Use it as a distraction to get free kills on enemies trying to save their allies

Although Annihilation has the power to kill people, Valorant's focus is primarily on gunplay. You can cast Deadlock's ultimate to catch an enemy whose location you know and flush out other enemies who might want to save their teammate.

Because Annihilation can be cast from relative safety, you can stay clear of showing yourself before the enemy. At worst, you get a free kill if no one comes to save their teammate.

You can also check out our other guides on playing Valorant's latest Agent, such as the team compositions she fits best on.

