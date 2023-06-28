5 best Valorant team compositions for Deadlock

After nearly two years of waiting, Valorant has finally released a new Sentinel Agent called Deadlock. The last Agent to be released in this class was Chamber in November 2021. He was so powerful that Riot Games had to hammer him down with nerfs in December 2022. This led to him vanishing from most Valorant team compositions, and Killjoy has been reigning supreme in the class since then. With Agent 23's arrival, things should get shaken up.

The new Agent seems strong at holding down sites concerned from initial tests. Her kit is more similar to Sage than any other Sentinel because it has a lot of stalling power. To make the most of it, you must play more passively and wait for teammates to rotate over to help you.

As with all new Agents, you might wonder what team compositions to build around Valorant's latest Agent. Here are some of the best team compositions based around Deadlock.

What are the best team compositions with Deadlock for each Valorant map?

1) Best Fracture composition: Deadlock, Raze, Neon, Skye, Brimstone

This is a twist on the classic Fracture composition. Deadlock replaces Cypher or Killjoy as the main Sentinel in this composition. You could have played more slowly with them because of their ability to watch flanks. With the new Agent, you need to play fast.

Raze and Neon are the queens of rushing into sites in Valorant. Combine that with Skye's long-distance flash and Brimstone's ability to smoke off multiple angles simultaneously, and you have the perfect recipe for fast execution. If you can set yourself up in solid post-plant positions, you will have a great chance of winning rounds.

2) Best Ascent and Haven compositions: Deadlock, Jett, Sova, KAY/O, Omen

Ascent and Haven are usually considered the home ground of Killjoy mains. That said, the Norweigian Agent can fill that team space if you have a lurker or someone watching out for rapid flankers. Omen performs exceedingly well in this role because he can place smoke from a distance.

Jett, along with two Initiators, Sova (or Fade) and KAY/O, are staples on Ascent and Haven. With these three, you will not have to worry about scouting for information and initiating fights. With the amount of recon-gathering skills you have at your disposal with this composition, you can even call for rotations easily.

3) Best Bind composition: Deadlock, Raze, Fade, Skye, Astra

Bind might be one of Deadlock's best maps in Valorant. Her abilities are excellent at punishing enemies in tight areas. Raze and Fade are also characters whose kit specializes in catching people in narrow corridors, which are abundant in Bind.

Skye is the main Initiator in this composition, as the team depends on her to flash them into a site to debuff enemies to skew fights in your favor. Astra's kit provides the perfect supportive net for the team with smokes and stuns, while her Gravity Well is fantastic for post-plant situations.

4) Best Lotus composition: Deadlock, Killjoy, Raze, Skye, Omen

Lotus is too big and spread out for the Norweigian Valorant Agent to handle the Sentinel duties independently. Killjoy has proven herself to be extremely valuable on the Indian map. Therefore, having a second Sentinel with her should mean you have the defensive side locked down.

Raze is a great Duelist for the map because her Boombot and Paintshells can get a lot of value in the tight chokepoints for which the map is known. Skye and Omen are the most optimized Agents when playing solo Initiator and Controller, respectively, because of their ability to support the team and make plays for themselves.

5) Best Pearl and Split compositions: Deadlock, Jett, Skye, Viper, Harbor/Astra

Pear or Split might not be Deadlock's best maps considering how big and open their sites are. However, if you want to use them, she can be an alternative to the primary Sentinel on these maps.

Other than that, the composition is pretty standard. Jett takes primary duels on Attack and tries to get into cheeky off-angles on defense. Skye plays with her to make fights easier and help her get away respectively.

Both Pearl and Split are ideal double-Controller maps in Valorant. While Harbor shines on Pearl, Astra does much better at controlling sites with her abilities on Split.

