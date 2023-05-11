5 best Valorant team compositions for Harbor

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical FPS that came out in 2020. The game has an ever-evolving meta, thanks to the constant additions and modifications its developers keep making to its environment. These changes include the addition of new Agents and adjustments to their abilities in the form of buffs and nerfs.

Harbor is one of the newest Agents to be added in Valorant. He is of Indian origin and belongs to the Controller class, whose primary responsibility is to slice up sites and disrupt lines of sight to make it easier for the team to take space.

Harbor is a Controller that requires a lot of precision to use. You even need to build team compositions around him so that your team can execute efficiently considering his strengths and weaknesses.

This guide lists the best compositions built around the Indian Agent for all the maps in Valorant's current rotation.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Agent compositions that best complement Harbor for all maps in Valorant

1) Harbor, Omen, Skye, Killjoy, Jett

Something to be noted for this composition and the subsequent ones is that Harbor is not particularly playable as a solo Controller on most maps. This means you will find a secondary controller on all but one entry in this article.

This particular composition is suitable for Ascent and Haven. Harbor has to stick with the team, so Omen can fulfill the role of the primary lurker, while also initiating fast pushes with his Paranoia.

Skye is the ideal candidate for solo-Initiator compositions, given her jack-of-all-trades position in that class. Jett's ability to make space on attack and use the Operator optimally on defense makes her the go-to pick for Ascent.

While the choice of Sentinels is much more flexible, Killjoy far outshines the other Sentinels in Valorant, which makes her the best candidate from that class for this composition.

2) Harbor, Viper, Fade, KAY/O, Jett

Pearl is one of the first maps where Harbor was initially shown to be a viable option in professional Valorant esports (by the Brazillian team LOUD during VCT LOCK//IN).

This double Controller-double Initiator composition is a menace to deal with on the attacking half because of the sheer amount of abilities it can throw at you. Having access to both Harbor and Viper's line smokes makes it so that there is very little vision available to the opponent team.

Fade's ability to reveal enemies makes it easy for your allies to shoot them down through smokes, and KAY/O can suppress enemies and flash them out of positions. Jett ties up this composition perfectly with her ability to dash in and kill the disadvantaged enemies.

3) Harbor, Brimstone, Skye, Cypher, Raze

Fracture is one of the largest maps in Valorant, with four different pathways to push from. While most teams play it with a single Controller, having two can make your executes more nuanced and add another layer to them.

Harbor and Brimstone both need to play with the team and smoke whenever the group is ready to execute. With both these Agents on your side, you will get at least two chances to get into site if you sense a stack on your first try and want to rotate.

Skye replaces the usual combination of Breach and Fade with her ability to flash as well as gather information. Cypher can lurk freely without the team having to be worried about flanks because of the global nature of his abilities. Raze's ability to blast-pack and clear corners with her explosive kit makes her highly suitable for this composition.

4) Harbor, Astra, Skye, Raze, Neon/Jett

Both Lotus and Split allow for a double Duelist composition to be played beside the double Controller setup with Harbor and Astra. Astra makes up for Harbor's defensive shortcomings and can double up as an efficient lurker for the team.

Skye, once again fills the role of a do-it-all Initiator. Coming to the double Duelist format, Raze and Jett shine on Split. Meanwhile, Raze and Neon are better choices for Lotus, Valorant's newest map.

5) Harbor, Sova, Killjoy, Sage, Raze

This Bind composition is the only one on this list that allows you to play Harbor as a solo Controller. Being a small enough map, with relatively fewer elevations, Harbor can smoke off everything that is needed with his curvable High Tide.

Sova's Recon Dart and Owl Drone can gather information for the team to execute upon. Killjoy is great at keeping an eye out for enemies carelessly trying to get into your backlines and punishing them.

Sage's Wall provides great opportunities to plant on the A-Site of this Valorant map as well as stop pushes on defense. Raze, as mentioned before, is really good at clearing corners and getting in the enemies' faces.

