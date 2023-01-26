Valorant guide: How to play Brimstone on Lotus

Lotus, the latest of the Valorant maps, was released with Episode 6 Act 1 in early January 2023. However, it has been a part of the competitive queue for just a week, so the Agent-meta on the new three-site map is still taking shape, with players trying out new things to see what works the best.

The map's complex design, featuring narrow winding passages and varying elevations, makes it difficult for Agents to use their kits optimally. Controllers like Brimstone are specialists in cutting off sightlines and slicing up sites to make it easier for their team to take over a space in Valorant.

Brim's kit has three smokes, a molly, and a Stim Beacon, and his Ultimate is a giant laser strike from a satelite. It has certain shortcomings but is well-rounded enough to be playable on a map like Lotus, especially if you have to fill the smokes role for your team.

Utilize Brimstone's potential to the fullest on Valorant's new map Lotus

Brimstone's Sky Smokes last 19.35 seconds each, making them the longest smokes in Valorant. His kit also has a Stim Beacon that gives a speed and combat power boost to allies and an incendiary grenade that damages players caught in its area of effect.

Here is how you should play Brimtone on attack and defense.

How to attack on Lotus with Brimstone

The foremost thing to remember about Brimstone's Sky Smokes is that they may last long but are not rechargable like the rest of the Controllers' smokes. Therefore, you should always communicate with your team to make sure they are ready to execute before you commit your smokes.

Brimstone can use his smokes only within the area covered in his tactical map, which shows things in two dimensions. These are the areas you should be smoking off while taking the site:

A-Site: A-Top and A-Drop/A-Stairs

B-Site: A-Link/C-Link and B-Upper

C-Site: C-Halls and C-Waterfall

Since Lotus is a large map with different elevations, you have to stay with your team and place smokes when they need it. Being knowledgeable about the map and the elevation of its different areas will keep you from placing your smokes incorrectly and wasting them.

The combat and speed boost from Stim Beacon is useful in attaking a site swiftly. Moreover, since Brimstone can smoke off multiple areas instantly, you can also go in with your team to add to the firepower.

Knowing post-plant incendiary lineups for default plant spots on all three sites is very useful. On rounds when you have your Ultimate, you should definitely play from behind to prevent the spike from being defused.

How to defend on Valorant's Lotus with Brimstone

When defending with Brimstone on Lotus, you will want to play somewhere in the middle of the map so you can help your team with smokes on both extremities of the map if the enemy pushes them.

Smoking the main chokepoint(s) of the site that the enemies are hitting will buy you 19.25 seconds of time every time, unless the opponents decide to push through it. Most Valorant players know that pushing through a Brim-smoke is a bad idea and means death more often than not.

Sending a molly into that choke point will further discourage a push and often force the enemies to rotate or risk having to execute their site take with very little time remaining on the clock.

Stim Beacon can help speed up rotations. Brimstone smokes are also quite useful in retakes as they buy time for the team to stick a ninja defuse. Using the molly or your Ultimate to cut off attackers' access to certain areas will only help further.

Brimstone is one of the oldest Agents in Valorant. Although he is outclassed by Controllers like Astra and Omen on Lotus, he is still a viable pick on the map if someone is not comfortable playing smokes and likes the simplicity of his kit.

Poll : 0 votes