5 best Valorant Agent compositions for new map Lotus

`A new map called Lotus is coming to Valorant with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1. It is based in the Western Ghats of Omega Earth's India.

The new Valorant map consists of 3 plant sites like Haven. Each site can be accessed from multiple angles, and the map doesn't seem to provide too many safe positions to hold from passively.

Lotus also features new mechanics like two rotating doors that can be opened from both sides, a breakable wall, and a silent drop. There are also a lot of gradual elevation changes inside the sites, unlike in other Valorant maps.

With all the new maps in Valorant, it is hard to figure out which Agents to play first. This guide will select five different team compositions to try out and see what fits your playstyle best to master the new map in Episode 6, Act 1.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The combination of Killjoy, Skye, Omen, Sova, Yoru, and 4 other top Agent compositions for Valorant's new map Lotus

1) Killjoy, Sage, Jett, Omen, Fade

On defense: It would probably be ideal if the Sentinels switched their positions around the three sites to keep up the surprise element. Sage can block off one of the entrances to a site for a substantial amount of time and concentrate on the other, while Killjoy can keep an eye on multiple entrances and stall pushes with her Nanoswarms.

Either Fade or Omen can play with Sage to provide support and use stalling utility, while the other helps set Jett up as she fights aggressively. Jett will also be the primary Operator player on this composition.

On Attack: As this composition lacks a lot of setup utility, Jett is probably the best choice, given she can set up good fights for herself as she enters a site. Sage's healing is also likely to come in handy for Jett in such a case.

With his rechargeable smokes, Omen can keep using the ability where his team needs multiple times throughout a round. He can also bypass Sentinel utility by smoking it off or TP-ing across. Fade's info-gathering and Ultimate are both solid on the Attack.

Killjoy will be the primary lurker and flank watcher. Her ultimate is also going to be super valuable while taking sites. Sage's wall is an ideal post-plant tool as there are many areas that the defenders can come in from while retaking.

2) Killjoy, Chamber, Neon, Astra, Kay/O

On Defense: Killjoy and Chamber will ideally be playing on different sites. Chamber's Rendezvous can be used quite effectively on Lotus as it provides a lot of angles that Chamber can challenge aggressively and come back to safety. Chamber will also use the Operator most often.

Astra is an excellent stalling Agent with her Nova Pulse and Gravity Well. She can also fake defensive pushes by recalling a star.

Kay/O can help Neon set up for an aggressive push on the other side of the map as Chamber by gathering early positions or flashing the opponent as Neon kills them.

On Attack: With Neon's speed and wall, she can quickly make space while saving 3 Astra stars for post-plant. She can also make quick work of enemies flashed by Kay/O.

Kay/O's suppressing will help counter any defensive Sentinel utility to make site takes easier. Having two Sentinels should keep the team from getting caught off-guard by flanks.

3) Cypher, Raze, Kay/O, Fade, Astra

On Defense: Cypher is not as good as Killjoy on Valorant's latest map, but he can be pretty effective in the hands of a Cypher-main who knows the ratty Trap Wire+Cage setups.

This composition is good for preventing hard pushes. The Seize+Paintshells combo is bound to get lots of value, given the number of close choke points.

Kay/O can get early information about enemy positions, and Astra is an excellent defensive Agent in Valorant.

On Attack: Having two Initiators, one of whom can flash, is always a good idea in Valorant. Using a Fade Haunt with a Kay/O flash is bound to get you pings on the former.

The team can decide on a fast or slow take with this information. The composition is appropriate for both. Raze can slowly walk in with the team or Blast Pack into the site and create chaos while her teammates follow.

Astra effectively smokes off two angles together and can save her remaining stars for a post-plant situation. Cypher can do what he excels in: wait in ratty positions to pounce upon mindless flankers or add more line-of-site coverage with his cages, letting Astra use her smokes elsewhere. He is also the ideal lurker for this map.

4) Killjoy, Skye, Omen, Sova, Yoru

On Defense: Ideally, the distribution of Agents over the site should be Killjoy watching one site with both initiators playing on different sites along with support from Yoru and Omen.

This Valorant Agent combination is excellent for gathering early information that Yoru can make good use of by Gate Crashing into places where he is least expected.

This team can also make quick work of enemies by combining Omen's Paranoia with another flash or even a recon and pushing the enemy out to take disadvantageous fights for them.

On Attack: this is a more attack-oriented team. This composition will also have a strong advantage in the information game with Sova and SkyeSova SkyeSova and Skye. It can cause chaos when taking sites that the rest of the team can capitalize on. Valorant's Japanese agent also has good Gate Crash lineups that can help him penetrate the enemy's backlines.

Killjoy and Omen's roles are the same as in earlier compositions, only this time, she'll have to be extra vigilant about the flank as she's the only one.

5) Killjoy, Viper, Omen, Kay/O, Neon

On Defense: With Viper and Killjoy on your team, you can be assured of having two sites locked down, allowing you to explore the rest of the map with the other agents.

Kay/O's ability to gain early information and Neon's ability to rotate fast will come in handy in reinforcing whichever site feels weak.

Omen can also use Shrouded Step to bypass enemy Sentinel utility, making him a great flanker that enemies have to worry about.

On Attack: Like all double Controller compositions in Valorant, this composition will be very effective in faking and rotating. The fact that both Omen and Viper have recharging smokes adds to this.

If Neon saves her stuns, and Kay/O has at least one Flash/Point remaining, a last-moment burst of speed will be very difficult to counter.

With Killjoy, Viper, and Kay/O mollies, playing a post-plant from far off with lineups is also an excellent option for some rounds that will leave most opponents without an answer.

Valorant's new map looks exciting and will have a new meta-development. Try out some of these compositions, figure out what is working, and tweak it to fit your needs.

