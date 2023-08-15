All potential teasers and leaks about Valorant's upcoming map

Valorant currently has many maps, each bringing in unique features. Be it Haven and Lotus with three sites to Fracture having zip lines; the Valorant maps truly define a game's outcome and flow. Creating new maps often takes time, as they must be done meticulously to ensure it remains fair.

However, it seems like Riot Games might be looking to release the second map of the year, as there have been recent teasers in-game along with a cinematic release today.

The following Valorant map could be centered around a tropical and mysterious setting

So far, there has been little to no information regarding the upcoming map that will be released in the game. The latest map to be released was Lotus which is located in India and features beautiful architecture amidst a waning atmosphere.

The most recent cinematic featuring Deadlock and Cypher has dropped vague hints on the soon-to-be-released map. Adding onto this, the Night Market and Battlepasses usually have a recurring theme of having teasers of upcoming agents or maps.

Luckily for fans, both the Night Market and the Battlepass in the latest version of the game feature a sneak peek into the potential setting of the upcoming map.

Potential Valorant map teaser from the latest cinematic

The most recent cinematic dropped today and featured Cypher and Deadlock as the two characters looking to probe for some information. Interestingly, the setting of this whole cinematic featured palm trees in the distance, along with Cypher and Deadlock looking at shady activities done by Kingdom.

The evidence garnered by Cypher doesn't show anything clearly, but the backdrop of the area where these two Agents are working could very well be on the new map.

Potential Valorant map teaser from Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Night Market (Image via Riot Games)

The Night Market often features a teaser in the background image. Previously, it teased the release of maps such as Lotus and Pearl. The latest Night Market features a tropical background littered with palm trees, posh cars, and a sunset. The scenery resembles Los Angeles's areas, but this upcoming map's exact location is not fully ascertainable.

Potential Valorant map teaser from Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass

Golden Hour Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Battlepass of each Act features plenty of Player Cards ranging from Agents to Weapons. It has also featured plenty of Cards that give a sneak peek into future releases. Much like the Night Market and cinematic, the Golden Hour Player Card features many palm trees and clean-looking cars. A distinct landmark in this teaser is the huge building that can be seen atop a mountain.

This could indicate the Kingdom base that Cypher and Deadlock were able to see in the cinematic and could potentially be where the map is played out.

With all these tidbits currently at the disposal of the playerbase, fans can make early assumptions to guess this map's exact location and theme. Judging by the setting, it could be highly likely that the map could be the facility in Los Angeles where Gekko could get his mutant buddies.

In conclusion, it is excellent that Valorant is looking to develop innovative and unique settings for their latest maps constantly, and the new one has the chance to deliver exceptionally well if done right.