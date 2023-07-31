Valorant Reaver skins ranked from worst to best

The Reaver skins in Valorant are some of the most recognizable in game. The first bundle was released with the first patch, and it garnered immense hype for its dark and evil tone. The Reaver skin's theme is that of the Grim Reaper collecting the souls, which made it very appealing to the audience. Riot Games capitalized on this and released a second bundle featuring more skins.

The Reaver skinline remains a highly sought-after and popular skinline for its unique visuals and satisfying sound effects. This article will rank all the Reaver skins in Valorant from the worst to the best.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Reaver skinline in Valorant has some of the best skins the game has to offer

10) Reaver Spectre

Reaver Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Spectre is easily one of the worst premium Spectre skins in the game. The gun does not fit with the Reaver skinline at all as the powerful sound effects are wasted on a silenced weapon like the Spectre. It also feels clunky to aim with compared to other skins for it, such as the Magepunk and the BlastX.

9) Reaver Knife

Reaver Knife (Image via Valorant)

The Reaver Knife is one of the oldest knife skins in Valorant. However, it has not aged well over the time when compared with other knife skins in the game. The dagger model is one of the least-opted-for knife variants in the game, and the Reaver Knife does not bring anything spectacular to the table apart from a few visual effects.

8) Reaver Ghost

Reaver Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Ghost suffers the same problem as the Spectre. The Ghost simply doesn't fit that well in Valorant's doomsday-esque skinline. The sound effects are hardly anything to write about and the variants don't mesh well with the gun. The only saving grace is the satisfaction of getting a one tap with this skin, which is also outdone by the Reaver Guardian and Vandal.

7) Reaver Odin

Reaver Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Odin sounds like a great skin on paper, but it is extremely underwhelming in game. It does not have a lot of visual effects, and the bullet sound is extremely loud and serves as a disadvantage at times. The gun's design and layout is beautiful and haunting, making it rank higher than the other Reaver skins.

6) Reaver Guardian

Reaver Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Guardian is a solid skin to purchase given its relatively cheap price tag. The bullet sounds fit perfectly in the world and getting one-taps with this skin is extremely satisfying when paired with the kill sound. Its major drawback is its boring design and bland variants.

5) Reaver Sheriff

Reaver Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Sheriff will start the upper half of this tier-list as one of the best Sheriff skins in the game. The gun design is excellent with intricate and sharp edges, and the reload animation and sound effects are also fantastic. The only reason it sits in the fifth place is because it is a Sheriff, which sees minimal use outside of pistol and eco rounds.

4) Reaver Operator

Reaver Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Operator is one of the all-time classics when it comes to skins in Valorant. It was a part of the initial Reaver bundle. Over the years, plenty of Operator skins have been released, but the Reaver still remains as one of the best in the game.

This is one of the few skins where simplistic sound and visual effects work wonders compared to skins such as the Reaver Guardian and Ghost. The scoped reticle also has incredible detail, making it a solid choice for any Operator player.

3) Reaver Phantom

Reaver Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Phantom is a relative newcomer to the family of the suppressed rifle. However, it has quickly made a name for itself with its unique bullet sounds.

When compared with the Vandal's heavy sounds, the Phantom's silent nature fits in eerily well with the Reaver bundle and gives off the vibes of a silent killer lurking in the shadows. The variants are also exceptional, making it one of the best Phantom skins in the game.

2) Reaver Karambit

Reaver Karambit (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Karambit is one of the best Valorant Knife skins in the game. The Reaver version features a unique edition, which belonged to the Valorant Champions 2021 Karambit during the former's release time. The skin lived up to the hype with its haunting and ghostly sound effects as well as its phenomenal variants.

1) Reaver Vandal

Reaver Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

This is the very reason why the Reaver skinline became one of the all-time greats in Valorant. No matter the amount of Vandal skins Riot introduces, the Reaver manages to hold its own against all of them.

It has absolutely splendid bullet sounds and the feeling of getting a one-tap with this skin is matched by very few, such as Prime Vandal. The variants are also some of the best in the game. The Reaver Vandal remains as a timeless classic in Valorant that players use to this day.