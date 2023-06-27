League of Legends new Soul Fighter skins: Release date, expected prices, and more

The newest addition to the League of Legends skin line will be the world of Soul Fighter. The skin line features ten champions from various classes, such as assassins, bruisers, and marksmen. It is set in a gladiatorial yet animesque universe filled with fighters having powerful abilities while retaining a vibrant and colorful feel.

Fans should be highly excited about this bundle as it features some of the most popular champions in the game and the upcoming champion, Naafiri. This article will cover the forthcoming skins in League of Legends.

Full details about the new Soul Fighter skinline in League of Legends

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Our round-one fighters are showing up in style. Soul Fighter skins are now available on PBE! Our round-one fighters are showing up in style. Soul Fighter skins are now available on PBE! https://t.co/9kKss4IfSi

Twelve unique skins will be introduced in the Soul Fighter skin line. The following champions will be a part of the Soul Fighter timeline:

Samira

Viego

Naafiri

Shaco

Pyke

Sett

Lux

Jhin

Gwen

Evelynn

It must be noted that Pyke and Shaco will receive prestige editions for their skins. The Soul Fighter skins are also expected to debut with an in-game event similar to the Spirit Blossom and Sentinels of Light events. Hence, the skin line will be released in two halves. The first half will feature Samira, Sett, Lux, Pyke, and the newest champion, Naafiri.

Splash Art and expected prices of the initial Soul Fighter skins in League of Legends

1) Soul Fighter Samira - Ultimate

Soul Fighter Samira (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 2275-3250 RP

2) Soul Fighter Sett - Epic

Soul Fighter Sett (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350RP

3) Soul Fighter Naafiri - Epic

Soul Fighter Naafiri (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP

4) Soul Fighter Lux - Epic

Soul Fighter Lux (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350RP

5) Soul Fighter Pyke - Epic

Soul Fighter Pyke (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350RP

6) Soul Fighter Pyke Prestige Edition - Prestige

Soul Fighter Pyke Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: N/A

Soul Fighter Samira will highlight this skin line as she will be the seventh League of Legends champion to receive an Ultimate skin. Viego will also receive a Legendary skin when the second half arrives. Fans can expect the Soul Fighter skins to be released on Patch 13.14 along with the new 2v2v2v2 game mode.

