League of Legends Arena 2v2v2v2 mode: How to play, Augments, ranks, and more

The upcoming Soul Fighter event from Riot Games will introduce exciting new game modes, skins, and more content in League of Legends. The most anticipated one is the reveal of the new 2v2v2v2 game mode, which will be called League of Legends: Arena. This event is expected to be one of Riot's biggest ones yet. It will begin on July 20, 2023, and run worldwide until August 28, 2023.

This article has detailed instructions on how to hop into League of Legends: Arena, itemizations, the ranking system, and other essential features.

How to play League of Legends: Arena

League of Legends has always been about exploration with champions, items, Summoner Spells, roles, and endless aspects. But currently, the main way you play with all these toys is on Summoner’s Rift in the context of a 5v5 competitive game.

Therefore, the new Arena mode is likely to present remarkable elements and endless possibilities of League of Legends in a totally new aspect. It is intended to be a hybrid of LoL and Teamfight Tactics, emphasizing getting you into the action faster, requiring you to react to significant power-ups, and luring you to try truly absurd antics.

Here's how you can queue up and play the game:

Step 1 : First, queue up for the Arena game mode. You can play solo or in a duo.

: First, queue up for the game mode. You can play solo or in a duo. Step 2 : After a match is found, everyone can ban a champion .

: After a match is found, everyone can . Step 3 : Subsequently, you enter a Blind-style pick, in which you cannot see your opponents' picks. You can face mirror matches, but you cannot pick duplicate champions for your team. Hence, pick your champion .

: Subsequently, you enter a Blind-style pick, in which you cannot see your opponents' picks. You can face mirror matches, but you cannot pick duplicate champions for your team. Hence, . Step 4 : There will be multiple rounds in each Arena match. And each round has a buy and combat phase. In buy phases, you have to choose an Augment , or you can buy items with gold.

: There will be multiple rounds in each Arena match. And each round has a buy and combat phase. In buy phases, you have to , or you can with gold. Step 5 : Following that, you will enter the combat phase to fight a 2v2 battle . If you win, you retain your overall team health. Alternatively, if you lose, you will lose some health. The final team standing wins. Additionally, some unexpected Soul Fighter cameos are included. So keep an eye out for stray Lux lasers and Shaco.

: Following that, you will enter the combat phase to . If you win, you retain your overall team health. Alternatively, if you lose, you will lose some health. The final team standing wins. Additionally, some unexpected Soul Fighter cameos are included. So keep an eye out for stray Lux lasers and Shaco. Step 6 : If your team finishes in the top two, you will begin climbing the Ranked ladder from Wood to Gladiator.

: If your team finishes in the top two, you will begin climbing the Ranked ladder from Wood to Gladiator. Step 7: You can leave immediately after your team is eliminated, then queue up again. As a matter of fact, you are here to win the entire thing, so of course, you will not lose. Keep that winning streak going, and fight it out to the end.

The fundamental part is that you must fight other pairs in a series of 2v2 battles, either with a friend or by yourself. You will be equipped with strong Augments that change how your champion plays. Furthermore, you can purchase various items and put on a show. At the end of it all, the team still standing wins.

Items in League of Legends: Arena

Itemization in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Items work a little differently in League of Legends: Arena. The following are all of the major aspects regarding itemization:

For the first two buy phases, you will get 1000 gold for a starter item and boots.

It's highly recommended to purchase the starter items first.

After two rounds, you’ll start getting 3000 gold per buy phase.

Every item in the shop has had its stats adjusted to cost 3000 gold. Hence, there will be no components, culls, or triple longsword rounds, only big items. This means you can buy whatever you want at each stage and still be roughly equal in power to your opponents.

If you manage to kill at least one enemy champion, you get 350 gold.

You can spend 700 gold to buy a one-round boost using a new type of elixir: Juice. It lasts for one round, so these are only short-term power boosts. You can buy up to one of each type of Juice per round if you want to go all in.

You can save up the gold entirely to try and earn enough to hit your item spike one round early.

Will League of Legends: Arena include Runes and Summoners?

There will be no need to select Runes or Summoners in this game mode. Hence, the end result is a quicker start to the game and a greater focus on the new power-ups you can obtain during the match. The design lead on the Modes team, Daniel Emmons, said:

"Runes ended up being fairly uninteresting in Arena, so we cut them completely. Either you just couldn’t make use of them, or they just ended up without much diversity."

He also asserted that, when it came to Summoner spells, Flash had some decent moments, but the rest were just a round-by-round trade of targeted spells.

However, we'll get a new spell in Arean called Flee. It is supposed to be effective, and the battles should go well. And, of course, Flash will be there too.

What are Augments in League of Legends: Arena?

League of Legends: Arena will feature Augments (Image via Riot Games)

In certain buy phases during a League of Legends: Arena match, players will each get three Augments to choose from instead of gold. Each of them will provide a different powerful ability. Furthermore, these Augments are divided into three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic.

These Augments are designed to combine in interesting ways with champion kits, augmenting their fantasy and forcing players to adapt to some really crazy situations. Furthermore, some will swap Flee (spell) out for other new and old spells. These are called Active Augments, meant to alter your character's entire approach to combat.

What's the ranking system in League of Legends: Arena?

All ranks in League of Legends: Arena (Image via Riot Games)

Riot has included a ranking system in League of Legends: Arena (similar to Teamfight Tactics) that players can climb. It is expected to make this game mode appealing to all players. The ranks are as follows, going from lowest to highest:

Wood

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Gladiator

Importantly, you can obtain points by placing among the top two teams. Subsequently, you’ll lose points if you place among the bottom two teams. Also, you don't have to worry initially, as there will be loss mitigation for the first five games you play, meaning during those games, you can only gain points.

Poll : 0 votes