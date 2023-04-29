League of Legends mid-season 2023 is set to bring major changes to ADC Mythic items and more

Riot Games recently announced that it will introduce major changes to how Mythic items function in League of Legends mid-season 2023. The changes will primarily focus on ADCs but also extend to lethality items and enchanters. The idea is to bring variations to how players build items and what paths they follow in the game.

This article contains all the details about the item changes for ADCs and other classes in League of Legends.

League of Legends developers aim to convert Kraken Slayer and Galeforce to Legendary items with upcoming changes

Through a major developer blog on April 28, 2023, Riot Games announced that the Mythic item changes that are expected to roll out in mid-season will be two-fold.

Firstly, the studio is looking to convert items like Kraken Slayer, Galeforce, and Immortal Shieldbow into Legendary rarity. Meanwhile, Infinity Edge, Navori Quickblades, and Guinsoo's Rageblade will be converted into Mythic items. These changes are being introduced because ADCs have pretty much no variety in what they do, and the company wants to shake that up a bit.

Apart from that, Riot Games feels that balancing League of Legends with the current state of Mythic items is difficult. This is because there is always one Mythic item that is overpowered, and almost everyone looks to build it. Hence, changing the entire Mythic item system will help to keep the game fresh.

ADC items are not the only ones that will receive changes, as even enchanter and lethality items will be reworked. Riot Games will be reworking the Duskblade of Draktharr, demoting Prowler's Claw to a Legendary and promoting Youmuu's Ghostblade to a Mythic item.

However, it is important to remember that all of these changes will be an experiment from Riot Games. League of Legends is a very complex game, and it is almost impossible to figure out what will work and what will fail. These changes will slowly start to roll out after MSI 2023. If they work out, more changes will be introduced during pre-season 2024.

The ultimate goal is to provide players with variety and satisfaction that has been lost to some extent with the current state of Mythic items.

