League of Legends MSI 2023: Play-ins match schedule, starting date, and more

League of Legends MSI 2023, the first major international tournament of the year, is on the horizon. The event will start in a few days, and players across the world are busy preparing for it.

A day ago, Riot Games officially released the match schedule for the play-in stage of MSI 2023.

Full details about League of Legends MSI 2023 play-ins schedule and more

League of Legends MSI 2023 is set to begin on May 2, 2023, in London, United Kingdom. The play-in stage will feature second seeds from the major regions and a few first seeds from the minor regions. A total of three teams will qualify from the play-in stage. They will join the other five teams who are already on the main stage.

The teams participating in the play-in stage are as follows:

DetonatioN Focus Me

PSG Talon

G2 Esports

LOUD

Movistar R7

Bilibili Gaming

GAM Esports

Golden Guardians

The schedule for the play-in stage is as follows:

Tuesday- May 2, 2023

DetonatioN FocusMe vs PSG Talon

LOUD vs G2 Esports

Wednesday- May 3, 2023

Movistar R7 vs Bilibili Gaming

GAM Esports vs Golden Guardians

There will be a few interesting matches in the opening two days of the play-in stage. However, the phase does not end here. The winners of these matches will go up against each other once again to determine the first two teams to qualify from the play-in stage at League of Legends MSI 2023.

The final team will be selected through a bunch of lower-bracket matches. All the matches in the play-in stage will be best-of-threes, except for the final lower bracket encounter, which will be a best-of-five series.

In any case, the stakes of these matches are very high, as whoever wins and performs well will qualify for the main stage.

LoL Esports @lolesports



Heres all you need to know about the competition: Get ready to defy all odds, the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational will begin May 2! #MSI2023 Heres all you need to know about the competition: lolesports.com/article/msi-20… Get ready to defy all odds, the 2023 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational will begin May 2! #MSI2023 Heres all you need to know about the competition: lolesports.com/article/msi-20… https://t.co/kNSUIyzP4e

The second match of the opening day will be especially interesting as LOUD have the potential to cause an upset and defeat G2 Esports. If this happens, it'll be a massive blow to Europe. However, it will be a great day for Brazil as it will be able to prove all its doubters wrong once and for all.

On the second day, fans are expecting to see Chinese powerhouse Bilibili Gaming win all its matches and qualify for the next stage.

In any case, League of Legends MSI 2023 is expected to be top-tier thanks to a brand-new format that will push the competition to the extreme.

Poll : 0 votes