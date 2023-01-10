League of Legends MSI 2023 to be held in London: Format, schedule, and more

With League of Legends Season 13 commencing on January 10, 2023, fans can once again be excited to see their favorite professional players back in action with the League of Legends Championship for all regions beginning this month, as Riot Games has finally revealed official information regarding the upcoming MSI and Worlds 2023.

Riot Games also revealed information on January 9, 2023, regarding the Ranked changes, skin updates, new champions update, and the introduction of a language selector for the upcoming season 2023, as it commences on January 10, 2023.

The Mid-Seasonal Invitational, or MSI, is an annual tournament that takes place during the competitive calendar's mid-season break. It features top teams from each of the major regions around the world, including Europe, North America, China, Korea, and more.

MSI is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining events in professional sports, as fans worldwide cheer on their favorite teams to see which team/region is the strongest. It is also a test for the teams until they compete at the World Championship after the regional championships commence.

On January 10, 2023, the official Twitter handle of League of Legends Esports announced official information regarding the upcoming tournament's location and format.

League of Legends MSI 2023 Location Announcement and Format

MSI 2023 group-stage format (Image via League of Legends Esports/Riot Games)

The Mid-Season Invitational, or MSI 2023, will be held in London this year as thirteen teams from across the globe will compete for the title of MSI Champion.

MSI 2023 will also see a change in the format for the tournament to ensure that the competition levels are kept up-to-date.

MSI 2023 will feature 13 teams, compared to 11 in the previous edition, and will have two double-elimination stages: the Play-In Stage and the Bracket Stage.

MSI 2023 bracket stage format (Image via League of Legends Esports/Riot Games)

The play-ins will feature eight teams: two seed teams from the LEC, LCS, and LPL, as well as one seed teams from the LLA, CBLOL, PCS, VCS, and LJL.

As the winners of the 2022 World Championships, LCK 2 will advance directly to the Bracket Stage in 2023.

These eight teams will then be divided into two groups of four and compete in best-of-three double-elimination games.

The winners of each group, as well as the winner of a last-chance qualification match between the winners of the two lower brackets, will advance to the Bracket Stage to join the five qualified teams.

In the Bracket Stage, eight teams will compete in a double-elimination, best-of-five bracket. This will include the three Play-In winners and LEC1, LCS1, LPL1, LCK1, and LCK2.

These changes for the upcoming MSI 2023 championship look quite entertaining and promising and will allow fans to evaluate the relative strengths of teams and regions at the midway point of the season.

On top of that, a more competitive format allows for thrilling best-of-series matches and the telling of more player stories. League of Legends Season 2023 will undoubtedly be entertaining for fans.

