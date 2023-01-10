League of Legends to introduce language changer from Season 2023 onwards

League of Legends developers have provided official details regarding the implementation of the language changer, starting from Season 2023. Language options are important for various reasons, and considering League of Legends is one of the world's biggest online games, this change is long due.

Without relevant options, those unfamiliar with the game's default language may struggle to understand instructions, dialog, and other important information.

This can lead to frustration and hinder their ability to engage with the game. By offering multiple language options, developers can ensure that players of all linguistic backgrounds can compete.

Having different language options can also help to increase the player base. If the game is only available in one language, it limits the demographic to specific regions. By offering multiple language options, attracting a much larger and more diverse playerbase is possible. This can lead to a more vibrant and active community and potentially increase profitability.

Furthermore, language options can also help foster a sense of inclusivity and diversity within the gaming community. By allowing one to choose their preferred language, game developers can show that they value and respect players from all linguistic backgrounds. This can help create a more welcoming and positive environment.

Implementation of language changer from League of Legends Season 2023

League of Legends consists of players across vast ethnic backgrounds (Image via Google Images)

One of the most long-awaited changes in League of Legends has been the language detector, as the playerbase requested the option to play their favorite game in their regional language. The wait is now finally over, as Riot Brightmoon announced on January 9, 2023, that the language changer is making its way towards the summoner's rift.

This might not be as exciting as the ranked changes, Season 13 skin updates, and champion updates. However, it might just be one that surely every League of Legends player will enjoy.

Changing the language can help players better understand the game's instructions, dialog, and other important information. This can lead to a more enjoyable and rewarding gaming experience.

In addition, a language changer is beneficial for players to communicate with others in their preferred language. This can be especially important in a MOBA game like League of Legends, where they may be matched with others from different linguistic backgrounds.

Conclusion

With Riot Games implementing all of these changes for the upcoming Season 13, the game state appears to be improving.

Overall, the ranked changes for the upcoming Season 13 look the most impressive, as player satisfaction has been taken into account while also focusing on punishing toxicity and inting/griefing.

Overall, language changer is a very valuable tool for Season 2023 players as it will drastically enhance their understanding of the game and facilitate communication with others. The new season is sure to be exciting.

