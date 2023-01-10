League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked changes: Mid-season reset, rewards, and more

Riot Games has released official information about the upcoming Ranked season and rewards following the conclusion of the League of Legends Pre-Season 2023. Furthermore, they have announced official information regarding mid-scope changes, new champion updates, and more.

League of Legends is one of the most competitive MOBA games, with Ranked being its most appealing aspect. Players battle to achieve their dream rank and progress. The ultimate goal is to achieve the highest rank, Challenger, and become the best on your particular servers.

The upcoming ranked changes have been one of the most discussed topics in the pre-season, as Riot Auberaun finally shares plans for League of Legends Season 13.

League of Legends Season 13 Mid-Season Ranked reset

Upcoming ranked changes (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has announced that they will finally abandon their current ranked splits, which was built to divide a single ranked season into thirds.

Mid-Year soft reset (Image via Riot Games)

Starting this year, the two ranked splits will undergo a full rank reset (with rewards to match).

Riot Games has also stated that a significant portion of their playerbase reaches their peak rank around halfway through the year, assuming they consistently play ranked games beginning in January.

As a result, there is a struggle to rise above the peak rank, and high-Elo players must play decay games to maintain their position, leading to them dropping out of their rank or switching to smurfing. Riot Games is introducing an additional split in League of Legends, Split 2, which will act as a soft-ranked reset to address this issue.

If a League player doesn't play enough ranked games in January, they should not be concerned because the Mid-Year reset is even less significant. The change keeps the game a little more nuanced and fun, as one can enjoy ranking up during the mid-season without worrying about the season affecting their climb too much.

Ranked rewards

Players can earn a full set of rewards, icons, emotes, Ranked borders, and a Ranked skin at the end of each split. With the introduction of the LOL Season 13 Mid-Year reset, up to two skins can arrive across the two splits, making both feel more rewarding.

Riot Games also provides extra rewards to incentivize their climb. The removal of Gold Rank requirements from Ranked skins has begun in the League of Legends 2023 Season, and every player is now eligible to earn the skins with chromas matching their rank, provided they play many games.

However, the number of games required to earn the Ranked skin per split is higher for Gold and below. This ensures that not everyone receives the skins without enough grinding.

It also guarantees that those who narrowly miss out on Gold and above do not feel left out.

Conclusion

Overall, these ranked changes point to a very entertaining season ahead. These, combined with the promotion series being changed from a best of five to three and removing visible ranked influence, ensure a positive League of Legends season 13 up ahead.

