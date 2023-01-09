League of Legends Season 13 champion update: Milio, Naafiri and more

League of Legends developers on January 9, 2023, provided an official update on the brand new champions that will be introduced to the game alongside season 13.

Alongside the new champions, they also provided information on midscope updates, CGU, and more.

Amongst the brand new champions, the two that they named were Milio and Naafiri. The first one is the Ixtal-based healer, and the second is the Darkin champion.

Both will be released this year, and players will have a lot of fun with them. Overall, it seems like season 13 is going to be quite busy with regards to champions within League of Legends.

Full details regarding champion release in League of Legends season 13

The first major release fans will see in season 13 is the Aurelion Sol CGU. The developers have provided full details regarding his upgraded skins and other aspects a few days back, and he is currently available on the PBE cycle for patch 13.2.

Hence, fans can expect the Aurelion Sol CGU to come out around February 7, 2023. However, there is even more exciting news when it comes to champions for the upcoming season.

After the Aurelion Sol CGU, League of Legends players will be introduced to Milio. He will be the Ixtal-based healer using fire as a primary element. It seems Milio is pretty young but has a taste for adventure and challenges.

So, in the coming year, Milio will set forth to find the darkest secrets in the world of Runeterra while also overcoming the difficulties thrown his way. He will be an enchanter and is going to be played in the support role in all probability.

After Milio, the next champion that League of Legends players will get to witness is Naafiri. She is the highly anticipated Darkin champion and will play the role of a melee assassin.

Naafiri will be best suited for those players who love focusing on champions who have a very easy-to-use kit and are more reliant on macro play. While discussing Naafiri, the developers mentioned something about her having multiple bodies.

It was very subtle, but that might be related to her design or kit. Unfortunately, nothing else was mentioned about Naafiri, and players will get to know more once she approaches a fixed release date.

Skarnar VGU was also briefly mentioned in the League of Legends season 13 developer video. It seems like the team at Riot Games is working tirelessly to create something unique with Skarnar, and more of it will be revealed later with a developer blog.

Apart from that, the developers are also working on a brand new jungler and a midlaner. Unfortunately, those champions are quite far from being released and will be discussed later in the year.

Lastly, the developers will focus on mid scope updates throughout season 13 of League of Legends. It seems like Riot Games wants to touch onto those champions who have been in the dust for a long time.

Hence, players can expect a lot of tweaks and changes to the old champions in the upcoming season.

