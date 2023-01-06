5 best supports at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is quite easily the most stacked in history. If this isn't enough to excite fans, all five team roles, including support, are filled to the brim with talented players.

With emerging talents like 100T Busio and FLY Eyla facing veterans like CoreJJ, it will be fascinating to see which generation of support players dominates the Summoner's Rift.

This article lists five of the best support players at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion

Busio, CoreJJ, and 3 other talented supports to look out for at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

1) Zven - C9 (Cloud 9)

Zven was initially dropped for Berserker (Image via Riot Games)

This list begins with C9 Zven (SUPP), who role-swapped last season and still won the League of Legends LCS 2022 Championship. His reunion with former teammate and new head coach of C9, Mithy, indicates that he has a positive Spring Split ahead of him.

Zven (SUPP) and Berserker (ADC) have had a good amount of time to build chemistry with each other. It will be interesting to see how this C9 botlane does in this Spring Split.

Zven (SUPP) had an impressive 75% winrate and 80.5% kill participation in the LCS 2022 season. He is expected to be one of the top support players in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split.

2) Busio - 100T (100 Thieves)

Busio is one of the most talented support prospects in NA (Image via 100 Thieves)

Next up is 100T's Busio. On paper, he might just be a rookie making his LCS debut. However, considering his level of performance in the NA Solo Queue, NA Champions Queue, and the NA LCS Academy League, the young prodigy more than deserves his spot on this list.

Busio is one of the best young players to accompany the NA 'GOAT,' Doublelift (ADC), and fight for the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Fans can expect him to live up to his expectations and create the true 'SUPP DIFF.'

3) Eyla - FLY (FlyQuest)

Eyla and Yeon are expected to form one of the best botlane partnerships in the 2023 Spring Split (Image via Riot Games)

In the third spot is FLY's support player, Eyla. He is heading into the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split after a very impressive cameo in the LCS 2022 Season Lock-In in the absence of TL's CoreJJ (SUPP).

Eyla had an outstanding winrate of 90% and 60.7% kill participation in the LCS 2022 LCS season. His team, FlyQuest, are undoubtedly among the title favorites heading into this Split, considering the sheer amount of talent on their roster.

Fans are advised not to miss out on any of FlyQuest's matches to see how Impact (TOP), Spica (JGL), Vicla (MID), Prince (ADC), and Eyla (SUPP) end up working together.

4) CoreJJ - TL (Team Liquid)

CoreJJ is one of the most experienced support in the LCS 2023 Spring Split (Image via Riot Games)

Team Liquid's CoreJJ is the fourth player on this list. The veteran will be paired with TL academy prospect Yeon (ADC) as the team looks to challenge for the League of Legends 2023 Spring Split.

CoreJJ had a respectable 52.6% winrate and a 73.2% kill participation in the LCS 2022 season. He is certainly one of the best support players to look out for at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split.

The trio of Pyosik (JGL), Yeon (ADC), and CoreJJ (SUPP) will be very interesting to watch.

5) Vulcan - EG (Evil Geniuses)

Vulcan is regarded as one of the best supports in the NA region (Image via Riot Games)

This list ends with the 'King of Spring' Vulcan. Fans can expect electrifying outings from him in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split as he partners up with the likes of Ssumday (TOP), Inspired (JGL), Jojopyun (MID), and FBI (ADC).

It will be interesting to see how Vulcan defends his title of 'King of Spring' as all eyes will be on him in this Split. Fans are advised not to miss out on EG vs FLY, as Eyla and Vulcan will go head-to-head to help their team to victory.

