League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: All confirmed rosters and more

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split will start in less than a month. Hence, the rosters from all participating teams have been officially confirmed. So all those rosters, along with the teams participating, have been listed in detail in this article.

Most of the organizations in the LCS made major changes to their rosters for the 2023 season. Some have even let go of their star players to bring more balance to the squads.

The LCS teams performed very poorly during Worlds 2022 and MSI 2022. So the drive to improve on the international stage has increased even more this time.

Full details regarding the rosters for League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The Spring Split of League of Legends LCS 2023 season is set to begin on January 26. Therefore, players do not have much time left when it comes to preparing for the stage games.

The teams that will be taking part in LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Cloud9

100 Thieves

Counter Logic Gaming

Dignitas

Evil Geniuses

Fly Quest

Golden Guardians

Immortals

Team Liquid

TSM

Each of these teams has changed its rosters and made some significant changes. The rosters that have been confirmed for LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Teams/Position Top Jungle Mid ADC Support 100 Thieves Tenacity Closer Bjergsen Doublelift Busio Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Diplex Berserker Zven Evil Geniuses Ssumday Inspired Jojopyun FBI Vulcan Team Liquid Summit Pyosik Haeri Yeon CoreJJ CLG Dhokla Contractz Palafox Luger poome Dignitas Armut Santorin Jensen Spawn Ignar Fly Quest Impact Spica VicLa Prince Eyla Golden Guardians Licorice River Gori Stixxay huhi Immortals Revenge Kenvi ablazeolive Tactical Fleshy TSM Solo Bugi Maple Neo Chime

Thus, in terms of strength, all the teams are well-equipped. However, the most eye-catching amongst them has to be the 100 Thieves. The return of Doublelift to professional League of Legends and his partnership with Bjergsen.

The duo is arguably one of the most successful North America has ever seen, so fans are beyond excited about the 2023 season. If Doublelift can replicate his past successes, then North America might again become a contender on the international stage.

The second team that feels the most attractive has to be Team Liquid. The introduction of Pyosik into the jungle role is a statement considering the player has won the League of Legends Worlds Championships.

Pyosik might not have been the best player for DRX in 2022, but he showed up massively during Worlds. In fact, in North America, there might not be a single jungler who matches Pyosik in skill, which puts Team Liquid ahead in terms of competition.

Cloud9 has recently signed Diplex to the roster, as the team is looking for young blood instead of seasoned veterans. This might backfire, but it is a step in the right direction for this team.

Evil Geniuses has made two major changes to its roster for League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. First, the team replaced Impact with the toplane and brought in Ssumday.

Secondly, Danny seems to have been replaced as well as Evil Geniuses has brought in the FBI. Removing Danny was primarily because the player deals with his personal life rather than dropping in form.

Lastly, TSM has also changed its roster, though it looks less appealing than other teams. It does not feel like TSM will be able to challenge for the trophy, though it is something that only time will tell.

