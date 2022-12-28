League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Starting date, participating teams, and more

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split will start in about a month. Hence, the excitement amongst fans is increasing by a great measure every day.

Therefore, all the major details concerning the 2023 Spring Split involving the starting date, participating teams, and others have been discussed briefly in this article. The 2023 Spring Split of the LCS is going to be one of the most competitive the esports scene has witnessed in a long time.

This is because the teams have evolved massively and some of them have built top-tier rosters. Hence, there is a lot to expect this time around and hopefully it will ultimately help North America to become competitive at the international stage.

Full details regarding League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split will begin on January 26, 2023. Not a lot has changed with regards to the LCS format and the usual best-of-one stages followed by the playoffs will continue in a similar manner to previous years.

The finals of the LCS 2023 Spring Split will take place on April 8 and 9. The venue will be clarified at a later date, closer to the start of the tournament. In any case, it is now time to look at the teams that will be participating:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

Golden Guardians

Fly Quest

CLG

Dignitas

TSM

Immortals

Amongst these, 100 Thieves will be the center of attraction for the first few days as Doublelift will return to professional play. Apart from that, he will be paired up alongside former teammate Bjergsen as well. The duo have created some memorable moments for North American League of Legends fans in the past.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if they can recreate the magic once more. Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid are equally strong and will be putting in the maximum effort to lift the trophy at the end. The winner of the 2023 Spring Split will qualify for the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational.

In any case, there are a few other important pieces of information that fans should be aware of. The first amongst them is that the LCS will now be broadcast on Thursdays and Fridays. In the case of Superweek, the matches will take place on Wednesdays as well.

This is quite surprising considering the tournament will now be shifted to weekdays. However, it seems that Riot Games have done some homework and feel this is the right direction to proceed with.

It is no secret that the viewership of the professional North American League of Legends scene has dropped massively. While tournaments like the LEC and LCK have an average of 100,000 viewers, the LCS barely manages 30,000 viewers even during big games.

The dwindling count has led to serious concerns where it is believed many felt that the LCS is dying. It seems Riot Games feels that this is happening on account of overlapping games over the weekend. So, if they bring the matches to the weekdays, the audience will no longer have to split their attention.

Naturally, it is believed that they will continue to gather feedback from fans and keep working in order to bring the viewership of the LCS back to a respectable number.

Poll : 0 votes