Guide to playing Irelia in League of Legends pre-season 2023

Irelia is one of the strongest and most difficult champions to use in League of Legends. Mastering her will take quite a bit of practice, as her entire kit is heavily reliant on performing combos.

This article aims to guide those who want to play Irelia so that they can use her to dominate the Summoner's Rift. It is important to note that players will initially fail a lot, and if they give up, it will be almost impossible to master this champion.

Irelia is one of those champions who can counter almost anyone as long as players know the match-up properly. She does have quite a few powerful counters, but her mobility and damage are something that everyone is afraid of.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Rune path, item build, and gameplay guide for Irelia in League of Legends pre-season 2023

Irelia is a very fun champion to play in League of Legends. According to lore, she belongs to a family of dancers, and her gameplay mirrors this fact.

Irelia's entire gameplay revolves around her Q ability in the game. When she uses her Q, she dashes at an enemy (works on both creeps and champions). If she kills an enemy, the Q resets to normal. Otherwise, it goes onto cooldown.

However, whenever she hits a unit, Irelia gains a stack that lasts for six seconds. At four stacks (maximum), the champion gains a massive damage boost, and her blades glow.

Players make it work by dashing at low-health creeps, killing them, and building up Irelia's stacks. Once she gets four stacks, players can jump onto an enemy champion and kill them.

Irelia's brawling potential is massive in League of Legends, and no champion can go 1v1 against her when she is at maximum stacks.

Rune Path for Irelia

Irelia Rune Path in League of Legends pre-season 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Primary (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand

Secondary (Inspiration): Magical Footwear, Biscuit Delivery

Being a fighter champion, Irelia should be able to stand her ground in a head-on fight. She should also possess lane sustain. Both these runes take care of the aforementioned needs.

Conqueror helps Irelia out massively in the skirmishes, while Biscuit delivery ensures she does not have to leave the lane in case of a bad trade.

Item Build

The item build for Irelia in League of Legends pre-season 2023 is as follows:

Blade of the Ruined King

Ravenous Hydra

Plated Steelcaps

Jak'Sho

Death's Dance

Wit's End

Irelia is a champion who needs to build her legendary item first before going for the mythic. She gains a massive power boost as soon as Blade of the Ruined King is completed, and no matter what happens, players will have to go for it first. This item needs to be followed by Ravenous Hydra, which is another major power boost.

Once this is done, players can go for their mythic and some other damage options.

Gameplay guide

The basics of Irelia's gameplay were discussed earlier. However, League of Legends players might wonder how they can create a wave where creeps are all at low health.

Irelia's W is a unique ability that creates a blade storm around her. This storm blocks incoming attacks while also chunks down creeps when hit. The combo that players need to learn is using this W on creeps, following it with the Q resets, and diving onto the enemy.

To dive, players must learn how to use the E ability, which is basically a stun but very difficult to land. Thus, in terms of skill priority, Q should be maxed out, followed by W and then E. Obviously, the R ability is also vital and should be leveled whenever possible.

