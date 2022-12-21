5 best ADC champions in League of Legends pre-season 2023

The ADC role in League of Legends was hit quite hard after the changes brought forth along with pre-season 2023. The changes to how the lane experience worked made it difficult for certain ADC champions to shine.

Even then, at least 5 ADC units have maintained their stronghold as of League of Legends pre-season 2023. This article will present a list of those champions so players can pick them up and start dominating the summoner's rift in the coming days.

It is vital to clarify that just because these units perform well does not mean they can be guaranteed win conditions. Players must focus hard on farming and other basic areas to gain the most from these ADC champions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Kai'Sa and 4 other ADC champions who have been the most impactful in League of Legends pre-season 2023

1.Lucian

Lucian is a champion who is always considered strong despite the meta. This is because he is mobile, can deal much damage, and is quite strong in the laning phase.

Lucian currently has a 53% win rate in Challenger rank, which shows how much of an impact he is having. One of the reasons why players love Lucian is because he can push lanes well.

Playing on the sidelanes becomes essential in high-level games. Keeping them pushed provides a lot of space for the allies when setting up objectives. Besides that, Lucian is quite good at extended team fights, which has become the norm since the durability update dropped in June 2022.

2. Zeri

This is a pick that will surprise a lot of players, but Zeri is exceptionally good in the game right now. The champion died before Worlds 2022 as the League of Legends developers nerfed her to the ground.

However, the buffs in patch 12.23 seem to have brought her back to the meta, which is a good sign. Zeri is arguably one of the best team fight-oriented ADCs in the game.

She can fight well, dodge enemy skill shots, chase low-health enemies, and reposition quickly. She is extremely good in extended team fights and can perform even better than Lucian in certain scenarios.

Zeri currently sits with a 52.27% win rate in Challenger rank, which is quite impressive for a champion that nobody even touched around two months ago.

3. Draven

Draven is a champion who continues to dominate the ADC meta in League of Legends despite the patch changes. He is a tough champion to play and excessively relies on having a good lane.

He needs kills to get strong, which is why he needs a support or a team that can play around him. Unfortunately, players at the level of Silver or Gold will not find such supportive teammates.

However, in high-elo, that is not the case, which makes Draven a deadly pick. Once he can cash out (passive skill) a few times and builds two or three items, Draven becomes unstoppable.

Draven currently sits with a 53.05% win rate in Challenger ranks, clearly showing his dominance within League of Legends.

4. Tristana

Tristana is an ADC who has become quite powerful in the past few patch updates. She is an extremely easy champion to master and can dominate games without much effort.

One key thing that makes Tristana so good is that she can harass almost any lane opponent. She can push the lanes fast, deals massive damage even early in the game and barely takes a match or two to understand her kit.

Tristana is probably the easiest ADC to earn Mastery 7 as well. She currently sits with a 51.31% win rate which is quite good. Many players prefer Tristana in League of Legends because she does not rely on her lane support.

Her kit is quite self-sustainable, so her impact in the late game will not be diminished even if she has a bad lane.

5. Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa is arguably one of the most versatile and powerful ADCs in League of Legends. She is a strong laner, a top-tier team fighter and a monster in the late-game.

Kai'Sa does need a good laning phase, but she also has decent playmaking potential, which allows players to control the game on their own terms. Kai'Sa is arguably the best dive champion amongst ADCs.

She can use her ultimate and dash into the enemy backline to easily take down the squishy supports. This is why no matter the rank, players love picking Kai'Sa and her 50.56% win rate in League of Legends is a testament to the same.

Poll : 0 votes