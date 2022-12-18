League of Legends' brand new Yuumi rework: Expected release window, pain points to address, and more

On December 16, 2022, League of Legends developers released a blog post where they addressed an issue that has been a major point of debate within the community for quite a while. It seems that Yuumi, one of the most obnoxious champions in the game, is finally getting a much-awaited rework.

As such, in this article, the potential release window of the rework and the points that the developers are going to address have been discussed in brief. It is important to remember that the changes being done to Yuumi are still in the early stages and nothing can be said for certain as of yet.

Yuumi is hated by almost every League of Legends player in the world. This is primarily because the champion has no counterplay and her scaling makes the situation even worse in the late game. Hence, a rework will probably solve some of the major issues with Yuumi.

Full details regarding Yuumi's rework in League of Legends

Pain points the developers will address

League of Legends developers have announced that they have just started working on Yuumi's rework and will share more information in the coming year.

However, they have provided some basic information regarding the pain points that they want to address when it comes to Yuumi. They are as follows:

Yuumi's scaling makes it very hard to catch up to her if players lose their lane.

She does not care about her own farm as she makes others strong. Hence, her losing the lane does not have any impact.

Yuumi does not make laning easy for an ally either as she is extremely weak and simply attaches to the ADC in the early game and does nothing.

She does not have any specific counterplay in professional games.

The points that the developers have put forth are extremely valuable and it is safe to say that these issues have been plaguing the League of Legends community for quite a while now.

This leads to questions on what the developers will be planning to make Yuumi feel more balanced.

Plans for the future

Thus, with regards to Yuumi, the developers want to ensure that her role as an enchanter, whose job is to heal and aid allies, does not change. She will continue to be a proper support, but there will be more emphasis towards trading hits and winning lanes.

As it happens, her ability to attach to enemies in League of Legends will not change. However, the developers will work towards counterplay opportunities so that she does not feel as oppressive.

The developers want to ensure that Yuumi's success in the game will depend on her ability to win the lane. Lastly, her impact when attached to high mobility carries will also be considerably reduced.

Why Yuumi's rework is an important project

It is important to present a brief discussion behind all the hate surrounding the champion. The first major thing that players need to understand is that Yuumi has arguably the most unique skill in League of Legends.

She basically attaches herself to another champion like a creeper, and she cannot be targeted in that state. Thus, she is basically immune as long as she has a host to stick to. Despite being a support, she often outdamages some of the DPS units in the game.

She can heal, has crowd control, and it is impossible to do anything against her as she can chunk down squishy ADC's with just one skill without even lifting a finger.

In short, Yuumi is a win condition and she has one of the highest ban rates in both proplay as well as solo-queue games. In most cases, professional players simply ban her in the first half and then think of what route to proceed. Thus, it is clear that she is a nightmare.

