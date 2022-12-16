Fnatic announces roster for League of Legends LEC 2023 season, Rekkles set to return as ADC for team

On December 15, 2022, Fnatic officially announced the roster that will be competing in the League of Legends LEC 2023 season, including the Winter, Spring, and Summer Splits. Moreover, Rekkles is set to return as the primary ADC for Fnatic's 2023 lineup.

Rekkles' comeback to the team was previously leaked by popular insider LEC Wooloo. However, over a month after that initial leak, the organization made the official announcement regarding his return via its official Twitter account.

Fnatic's lineup has been left unchanged for the most part, except for the bot lane. Hylissang is no longer a part of the organization and Rhuckz, a support player from the academy roster, will play for the team in the upcoming season.

Fnatic retain Humanoid, Razork, and Wunder ahead of League of Legends LEC 2023 season

Fnatic's LEC 2023 season roster will comprise Wunder, Razork, Humanoid, Rekkles, and Rhuckz. The first three players have been part of the team this year, which means a major section of the roster remains unchanged.

Most teams do not like changing their top side (top, mid, and jungle trio) as it is a much more valuable area when compared to the bot lane. However, having Rekkles in the squad is different from having any other ADC on the roster.

In any case, Razork is one name that will surprise a lot of fans as he was not particularly good during the League of Legends LEC 2022 season. He showed his dominance with only two champions, namely Poppy and Trundle, and was pretty average for most of the season.

Hence, fans felt that Fnatic might be looking to replace him. It seems that is not the case, and this may be due to the fact that Razork has developed a very good synergy with both Humanoid and Wunder. Apart from that, there are not many top junglers available in the European League of Legends scene currently who can replace Razork.

Nevertheless, coming back to the bot lane, League of Legends fans will be quite pleased to see Rekkles back in the LEC once more. He is arguably one of the best ADC players of all time in the entire world. His episode with G2 Esports in 2021 and departure from the team to Karmine Corp did not appease many.

People felt he was still quite talented and did not deserve the treatment that he received. As it happens, he can prove once again that he is still good enough to compete at the highest level and can win prestigious trophies such as the LEC with ease. Obviously, there is no other place to do it better than his old home, Fnatic.

