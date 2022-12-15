Guide to Lillia jungle in League of Legends pre-season 2023

Lillia is a champion who became quite viable in the jungle role after the pre-season 2023 update in League of Legends. One of the key issues she always had was her lack of speed. However, after recent changes, Lillia is very much a part of the game's meta.

Lillia is a champion in League of Legends who loves extended fights. She prefers to harass the enemy, put them to sleep, deal a massive chunk of damage, and then disengage. She is also quite good at chasing enemies who lack mobility. This guide will help new players master Lillia and take over the summoner's rift.

Runes, item build, and gameplay tips for Lillia in League of Legends pre-season 2023

Lillia is a tough champion to play because she requires a lot of farm to become viable. Her farming speed is not as fast as that of other champions, which makes it a bit difficult for her to scale when compared to other units.

If she gets a lot of early kills, then she won't have any problems during a match, but this isn't always a viable strategy. The jungle role has been the most effective for her as she is very bad as a laning champion. Being in the jungle allows Lillia to get guaranteed farm, and she can later venture out to get some kills.

She is also very good at ganking due to her slow and sleep ability that can catch opponents off-guard.

Runes for Lillia in League of Legends

Primary (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Tenacity, Coup de Grace

Secondary (Sorcery): Celerity, Waterwalking

Jungle Pet: Mosstomper

This rune set is definitely the best one for Lillia in League of Legends. There are a lot of players who prefer Dark Harvest. However, the issue with Dark Harvest is that players will need to get a lot of kills for it to be effective.

Conqueror is the more viable option and is especially useful in extended team fights (where Lillia excels the most).

Celerity and Waterwalking provide her with a lot of mobility in a team fight.

Lastly, Mosstopmper is the best jungle pet for her as she gets a shield which comes in handy during fights.

Item build

The item build for Lillia in League of Legends is as follows:

Jak'Sho

Demonic Embrace

Rabadon's Deathcap

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Zhonya's Hourglass

In this item build, Jak'Sho is probably the most important item that players should get. This item provides massive scaling for Lillia, and she starts hitting extremely hard when Jak'Sho is combined with Demonic Embrace.

Rabadon's Deathcap enhances her scaling quite extensively, and Rylai's Crystal Scepter provides her with more ability power. Lastly, Zhonya's Hourglass can be used in clutch situations when enemies jump on Lillia.

Gameplay tips

Since Lillia requires a lot of farm to become viable, she does not have any jungle tricks that can speed up her progress. She needs to go for a full clear before attempting a gank in any lane.

Obviously, if the enemy jungler is faster, they will probably get the Scuttle Crab, but that should not be an issue for her. Lillia is extremely dependent on her first clear, so players should communicate with the rest of the team if there is any chance of an invasion.

In terms of skill priority, Lillia's Q and E need to be leveled up first. Her W is not necessary and can be upgraded later. Her R ability should be leveled up whenever it becomes available.

