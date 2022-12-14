Guide to playing Kindred in League of Legends pre-season 2023

Kindred is arguably one of the most interesting champions in League of Legends. A very unique playstyle, combined with a very powerful kit, makes them an extremely fun choice to play and learn.

As it happens, Kindred is currently one of the top champions in the meta. Therefore, a brief guide to them has been provided in this article so that newer players can master this choice and start taking over the Summoner's Rift through the jungler role.

One of the most fascinating aspects about Kindred is that despite being a jungler in League of Legends, they function like an ADC. They are categorized as a marksman who can deal massive damage, but there are a few intricacies to their kit which makes them quite difficult to master.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide for Kindred in League of Legends pre-season 2023

The champion's primary mechanics in League of Legends revolve around their passive ability called Mark of the Kindred. Within the game, this mark can appear on any neutral jungle camp or players can mark a specific champion to hunt. Every time they complete a successful hunt, their basic abilities will be enhanced.

If they complete four hunts successfully, then Kindred will gain bonus range. In short, players will need to be pro-active and should not be scared of invading the enemy jungle. However, this does not mean sacrificing their own life just to take over a mark.

Therefore, understanding the timing window for when to hunt for marks and when to play passive is extremely essential for a Kindred player. The mark location usually depends on how many successful hunts Kindred has completed.

The first mark appears at 3:15 minute and it will be the Scuttle Crab. If Kindred has somewhere between one to three hunts, the marks will appear on the Scuttle Crab, Raptors, and Gromp. If they have between four to seven hunts, then the marks will appear on Krugs, both Red and Blue buffs, and the Wolves.

Lastly, once Kindred has over eight successful hunts, the marks will appear on Rift Herald, Baron Nashor, and Dragons. It is important to remember that a hunt means killing a marked enemy.

When it comes to champions, players can specifically mark the unit they want to hunt. Champion targets can be changed with a 75-second delay and once a hunt is successful, Kindred cannot mark the same one for another four minutes.

Rune Path and Jungle Pet for Kindred in League of Legends

Kindred Rune Path (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Cut Down

Secondary Rune (Inspiration): Magical Footwear and Cosmic Insight

Jungle Pet: Mosstomper

Overall, these runes for Kindred are clearly focused towards enhancing their combat potential. Since they are a marksman champion at heart, they will be purely focused towards dealing damage just how an ADC does in the game.

The Conqueror helps to achieve that damage ceiling quite well, while Legend: Alacrity and Cut Down provide scaling. Magical Footwear saves 300 gold and Cosmic Insight provides item haste.

Lastly, Mosstomper is the best pet and provides Kindred with a shield that becomes extremely valuable in the late game.

Item build

The item build for Kindred in League of Legends is as follows:

Kraken Slayer

Collector

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik's Regards

Berserker's Greaves

Wit's End

This is something that players will often go for in champions like Jinx and Miss Fortune. However, it is also Kindred's most optimal build as they are basically an ADC who ended up in the jungle.

Kindred needs to deal as much damage as possible and in most cases ends up being the primary carry for the entire team. Amongst these, there is only one item that players might change if they feel like it and that is the Collector.

If they want, they can build Infinity Edge second and rush Lord Dominik's Regard. Once both of these are done, they can go for a Guardian Angel.

Gameplay

A brief overview of Kindred's gameplay in League of Legends was provided in the section regarding their mark ability. However, players might be interested to know about skill priorities when it comes to leveling up.

As it happens, players need to start with the W ability as it makes farming very easy. However, after that, leveling up Q and E is the only way to go until both are at max level.

Naturally, the ultimate ability should be leveled up whenever possible. Kindred's ultimate is more of a save that provides invincibility and burst healing, which can be a game-changer in fights.

Overall, Kindred needs farm in order to become viable within League of Legends. Players are recommended to go for a 4-camp clear route that will synchronize well with the first Scuttle Crab spawn timer. After that, they can go for ganks or counter-jungling to hunt for marks.

It is important to remember that Kindred needs at least two major items before becoming strong enough for teamfights in League of Legends. Hence, being patient and smart is exceedingly vital with this champion.

