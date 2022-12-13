League of Legends patch 12.23b preview: Lux buffs, Zed nerfs, Udyr adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 12.23b preview is now live, and it appears that Riot Games will be introducing a number of nerfs to Champions and items this time around.

Pre-season 13 is well on its way, with players having a lot to discover in terms of the many changes that have made their way into the jungle. The rules within the game have changed a fair bit, and the League of Legends community is trying to make the most of the new system, which now includes pets and other quality-of-life buffs.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Patch 12.23b changes (coming out on Wednesday 14th).



As a result of the updates, there are many jungle Champions who can be incredibly difficult to deal with in the pre-season.

Some picks like Hecarim, Rammus, Lillia, and Mordekaiser have had an incredibly high win-rate in the jungle role in pre-season 13, which is why Riot Games will be hitting them with nerfs in the upcoming update.

Lux buffs will also be on the cards, along with some adjustments making their way to Udyr.

League of Legends patch 12.23b preview

Before moving to the list of Champion names for the 12.23b patch preview, it’s important to note that the picks are tentative and may not entirely reflect on the official 12.23 patch.

The League of Legends developers will first be running tests on the PBE server before officially shipping them with the final update due next week.

Here is a list of all the champions and items that will be receiving changes in patch 12.23b:

1) Champion Buffs

Lux

2) Champion Buffs

Zed

Rammus

Mundo

Janna

Nilah

Mordekaiser JG

Hecarim

Lillia

3) Champion Adjustments

Udyr

4) System nerfs

Mosstomper

Epic DR

Small JG gold

Jak’Sho

Ravenous hunter

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Some additional things that need more time and are coming (hopefully) early next year.

- ROA Satisfaction

- Making Jak'Sho neutral on tanks and weaker on fighters (esp 2nd, fine 3rd or 2nd if snowball)

- Seraph's changes

Talking about some of the changes that they could introduce, the League of Legends developers stated,

“We're opting to go more nerf heavy this patch to address some of the balance outliers. More on specifics tomorrow. Some champs are getting Riot special, but those that are, we think have viable alternatives that are balanced.”

They continued,

“Some additional things that need more time and are coming (hopefully) early next year, like ROA Satisfaction, making Jak'Sho neutral on tanks and weaker on fighters (esp 2nd, fine 3rd or 2nd if snowball), Seraph's changes, and Radiant broadening (strong on some users, but narrow).”

While patch 12.23b might not be an incredibly major update, it will still introduce a significant number of balance updates that will primarily focus on nerfing some of the outliers. The League of Legends patch 12.23b is expected to go live next week on December 22, 2022.

It is likely to be the last balance patch the MOBA gets this year.

