League of Legends patch 12.23 complete pre-notes: Massive jungle changes, Zeri Buffs, Yuumi nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.23 is gearing up to be a big one as Riot Games are looking to bring extensive changes to pre-season 13.
This will be the second pre-season update that the MOBA will be receiving and it’s expected to introduce a fair number of changes to jungling along with massive buffs to Zeri.
Sion, Cho’Gath, and Amumu will also be up for an extensive number of buffs in the coming update with nerfs hitting picks like Syndra, Yuumi, Trundle, and more.
Below is a list of all expected changes that players will be able to look forward to from League of Legends patch 12.23.
League of Legends patch 12.23 complete pre-notes
Before moving on to the pre-notes, it’s important to note here that the changes mentioned are tentative. Riot Games will first be testing them out in the PBE server before officially shipping them with the final update.
1) Champion Buffs
Zeri
Base Stats
- Move Speed: 325 >> 330
- Base AD: 50 >> 53
- Base Armor: 20 >> 24
- Base Health: 600 >> 630
- AS Ratio: 0.568 >> 0.625
- HP Per Level: 109 >> 115
Base Attack
- Fully Charged Damage: 90-200 (+90% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health) >>> 90-200 (+110% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health)
Living Battery (P)
- Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10% multiplicative MS >>> 10% MS
- Duration: 3s >>> 2s
Burst (Q)
- Range: 825 >>> 750
- Excess AS to AD Ratio: 60% >>> 70%
- Base Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 >>> 15/18/21/24/27
- AD Ratio: 100/105/110/115/120% AD >> 104/108/112/116/120% AD
Ultrashock Laser (W)
- Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical
- Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100% AD) (+40% AP) >>> 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+0% AP)
- Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time >>> 0.55s - 0.3s (based on AS)
- Missile Speed: 2200 >> 2500
- Beam Cast Time: 0.75s >>> 0.85s
Spark Surge (E)
- Mana Cost: 80 >>> 90/85/80/75/70
- Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18s >>> 22/21/20/19/18s
- [NEW EFFECT] For the next 5s, Zeri's Burst Fire does additional magic damage to the first enemy hit and pierces targets
- Bonus Magic Damage: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20% AP) (+12% bonus AD)
- [NEW] Deals up to 65% bonus damage based on Critical Strike Chance
- Pierce Damage Falloff: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 80/85/90/05/100%
- Ability/attack damage reduces the cooldown of Spark Surge (E) by 0.5s (1.5s of critical strikes)
- Reveal Range Through Walls: 850 >>> 1100
Lightning Crash (R)
- [REMOVED] Bonus Magic Damage
- Chain Lightning Range: 450 >>> 650
- On Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP) (+80% bonus AD) >>> 175/275/375 (+110% AP) (+100% bonus AD)
- If R hits at least one champion, Zeri gains 10% Movement Speed, 30% AS, and chain shots for 5s. Hitting champions refreshes this buff by 1.5s (up to 5s total)
- Hitting champions grants Zeri 1 stack (3 per crit) of Overcharge for 1.5s. Zeri gains 0.5% MS for each stack of Overcharge (stacking infinitely)
Sion
- Base Mana: 330 >>> 400
- Mana Growth: 42 >>> 52
- Q Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 40/60/80/100/120
Cho'Gath
- P Mana Restore: 3.5-7.75 >>> 5-10
- W Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 >>> 80/135/190/245/300
- R Cooldown: 80 >>> 80/70/60
Amumu
- Health Growth: 89 >>> 100
- Q Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60
- E Base Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 >>> 80/110/140/170/200
- W Base Damage Per Second: 12/16/20/24/28+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% of targets Max HP) >>> 12/16/20/24/28(+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% of targets Max HP)
Shadow Kayn
- P Damage: 8-30% >>> 13-40%
- E Heal Ratio: 35% bonus AD >>> 45% bonus AD
Meowkai
- P Healing: 4-34 + 4-10% max health (based on level) >>> 4-34 + 4-12%
- Q Bonus Monster Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 >>> 120/140/160/180/200
- Q Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the targets Max HP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the targets Max HP)
Zac
- P Healing: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% (based on R Rank) Max HP >>> 4/5/6/7%
- Q Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 >>> 14/12.5/11/9.5/8
- Q Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5% of Zac's Max Health) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+4% of Zac's Max Health)
Tahm Kench
- P Damage: 8 - 60 (+3% Bonus HP) >>> 8 - 60 (+3% Bonus HP) (+2% AP per 100 Bonus HP)
- Q AP Ratio: 90% >>> 100%
- Q Self Heal Missing HP Ratio :: 3 - 5% >>> 5 - 7%
- W AP Ratio: 100% >>> 125%
- E % Damage Stored [Alone II Near Ally]: [13 - 45% II 40 - 50%] >>> [15 - 47% || 42 - 50%]
- R % Health Damage AP Ratio: 5% per 100 AP >>> 7% per 100 AP
- R Shield Duration: 2.5s After Devour Ends >>> Unlimited, but decays by 200 per second after Devour ends until gone
Malphite
- W On-hit Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+10% Armor) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+15% Armor)
- W Cone Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% Armor) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+30% AP) (+25% Armor)
- E Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% AP) (+30% Armor) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP) (+40% Armor)
2) Champion Nerfs
Yuumi
- P Cooldown: 14 - 6 (based on level) >>> 18 - 6 (based on level)
- R Root duration: 1.75s >>> 1.25s
Syndra
- W Bonus Damage: 15% (1.5% per 100AP) >>> 12% (+2% per 100AP)
- E AP Ratio: 55% >>> 45%
- E CD: 15s >>> 17s
Mordekaiser
- P: Procs on all monster hits >>> procs on large monster hits
- Monster Cap: 180 at all levels >>> 28-164
Shyvana
- E On-Hit Damage: 3.5% of target's max hp >>> 3% of target's max hp
Trundle
- Base Attack Speed: 0.67 >>> 0.60
- R Damage based on the target's maximum health : 20 / 27.5 / 35% >>> 20/25/30%
Lillia
- Q Base Damage: 70-190 >>> 80-160
3) Champion Adjustments
- Kassadin
- Dr. Mundo
4) System Buffs
Sunfire Aegis
- Combine Cost: 1000 >>> 900 - Total Cost: 2800 >>> 2700 Health: 400 >>> 500
5) System Nerfs
Ravenous Hydra
- Omnivamp from Full Stacks: 4% >>> 0% - Splash Damage: 60%/30% >>> 50/25%
6) System Adjustments
Jungle Adjustments
Jungle Rules
- 20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet
- After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits
- The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters
- 10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage
- Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%
- Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6
- Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4
- Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35
- Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats
- Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9
- Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season
Monsters
- Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150
- Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200
- Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite
Mosstomper
- Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s
- Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion
League of Legends patch 12.23 is expected to go live next week on December 8, 2022.