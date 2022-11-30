League of Legends patch 12.23 complete pre-notes: Massive jungle changes, Zeri Buffs, Yuumi nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.23 is gearing up to be a big one as Riot Games are looking to bring extensive changes to pre-season 13.

This will be the second pre-season update that the MOBA will be receiving and it’s expected to introduce a fair number of changes to jungling along with massive buffs to Zeri.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Full 12.23 Changes!



We're avoiding Riot specialing Ravenous users and letting tank changes play out after addressing the immediate balance outliers that moved 2% or more.



Sion, Cho’Gath, and Amumu will also be up for an extensive number of buffs in the coming update with nerfs hitting picks like Syndra, Yuumi, Trundle, and more.

Below is a list of all expected changes that players will be able to look forward to from League of Legends patch 12.23.

League of Legends patch 12.23 complete pre-notes

Before moving on to the pre-notes, it’s important to note here that the changes mentioned are tentative. Riot Games will first be testing them out in the PBE server before officially shipping them with the final update.

1) Champion Buffs

Zeri

Base Stats

Move Speed: 325 >> 330

Base AD: 50 >> 53

Base Armor: 20 >> 24

Base Health: 600 >> 630

AS Ratio: 0.568 >> 0.625

HP Per Level: 109 >> 115

Base Attack

Fully Charged Damage: 90-200 (+90% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health) >>> 90-200 (+110% AP) (+1 - 15% target Max Health)

Living Battery (P)

Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10% multiplicative MS >>> 10% MS

Duration: 3s >>> 2s

Burst (Q)

Range: 825 >>> 750

Excess AS to AD Ratio: 60% >>> 70%

Base Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 >>> 15/18/21/24/27

AD Ratio: 100/105/110/115/120% AD >> 104/108/112/116/120% AD

Ultrashock Laser (W)

Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical

Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100% AD) (+40% AP) >>> 20/60/100/140/180 (+130% AD) (+0% AP)

Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time >>> 0.55s - 0.3s (based on AS)

Missile Speed: 2200 >> 2500

Beam Cast Time: 0.75s >>> 0.85s

Spark Surge (E)

Mana Cost: 80 >>> 90/85/80/75/70

Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18s >>> 22/21/20/19/18s

[NEW EFFECT] For the next 5s, Zeri's Burst Fire does additional magic damage to the first enemy hit and pierces targets

Bonus Magic Damage: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20% AP) (+12% bonus AD)

[NEW] Deals up to 65% bonus damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Pierce Damage Falloff: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 80/85/90/05/100%

Ability/attack damage reduces the cooldown of Spark Surge (E) by 0.5s (1.5s of critical strikes)

Reveal Range Through Walls: 850 >>> 1100

Lightning Crash (R)

[REMOVED] Bonus Magic Damage

Chain Lightning Range: 450 >>> 650

On Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP) (+80% bonus AD) >>> 175/275/375 (+110% AP) (+100% bonus AD)

If R hits at least one champion, Zeri gains 10% Movement Speed, 30% AS, and chain shots for 5s. Hitting champions refreshes this buff by 1.5s (up to 5s total)

Hitting champions grants Zeri 1 stack (3 per crit) of Overcharge for 1.5s. Zeri gains 0.5% MS for each stack of Overcharge (stacking infinitely)

Sion

Base Mana: 330 >>> 400

Mana Growth: 42 >>> 52

Q Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 40/60/80/100/120

Cho'Gath

P Mana Restore: 3.5-7.75 >>> 5-10

W Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 >>> 80/135/190/245/300

R Cooldown: 80 >>> 80/70/60

Amumu

Health Growth: 89 >>> 100

Q Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

E Base Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 >>> 80/110/140/170/200

W Base Damage Per Second: 12/16/20/24/28+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% of targets Max HP) >>> 12/16/20/24/28(+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% of targets Max HP)

Shadow Kayn

P Damage: 8-30% >>> 13-40%

E Heal Ratio: 35% bonus AD >>> 45% bonus AD

Meowkai

P Healing: 4-34 + 4-10% max health (based on level) >>> 4-34 + 4-12%

Q Bonus Monster Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 >>> 120/140/160/180/200

Q Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the targets Max HP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of the targets Max HP)

Zac

P Healing: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% (based on R Rank) Max HP >>> 4/5/6/7%

Q Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 >>> 14/12.5/11/9.5/8

Q Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5% of Zac's Max Health) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+4% of Zac's Max Health)

Tahm Kench

P Damage: 8 - 60 (+3% Bonus HP) >>> 8 - 60 (+3% Bonus HP) (+2% AP per 100 Bonus HP)

Q AP Ratio: 90% >>> 100%

Q Self Heal Missing HP Ratio :: 3 - 5% >>> 5 - 7%

W AP Ratio: 100% >>> 125%

E % Damage Stored [Alone II Near Ally]: [13 - 45% II 40 - 50%] >>> [15 - 47% || 42 - 50%]

R % Health Damage AP Ratio: 5% per 100 AP >>> 7% per 100 AP

R Shield Duration: 2.5s After Devour Ends >>> Unlimited, but decays by 200 per second after Devour ends until gone

Malphite

W On-hit Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+10% Armor) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP (+15% Armor)

W Cone Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% Armor) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+30% AP) (+25% Armor)

E Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% AP) (+30% Armor) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP) (+40% Armor)

2) Champion Nerfs

Yuumi

P Cooldown: 14 - 6 (based on level) >>> 18 - 6 (based on level)

R Root duration: 1.75s >>> 1.25s

Syndra

W Bonus Damage: 15% (1.5% per 100AP) >>> 12% (+2% per 100AP)

E AP Ratio: 55% >>> 45%

E CD: 15s >>> 17s

Mordekaiser

P: Procs on all monster hits >>> procs on large monster hits

Monster Cap: 180 at all levels >>> 28-164

Shyvana

E On-Hit Damage: 3.5% of target's max hp >>> 3% of target's max hp

Trundle

Base Attack Speed: 0.67 >>> 0.60

R Damage based on the target's maximum health : 20 / 27.5 / 35% >>> 20/25/30%

Lillia

Q Base Damage: 70-190 >>> 80-160

3) Champion Adjustments

Kassadin

Dr. Mundo

4) System Buffs

Sunfire Aegis

Combine Cost: 1000 >>> 900 - Total Cost: 2800 >>> 2700 Health: 400 >>> 500

5) System Nerfs

Ravenous Hydra

Omnivamp from Full Stacks: 4% >>> 0% - Splash Damage: 60%/30% >>> 50/25%

6) System Adjustments

Jungle Adjustments

Jungle Rules

20 true damage >>>> 16 true damage for pet

After the first evolution, consume 2 bonus treats on the kill of large monsters and get said benefits

The native 20% Damage Amp no longer works on epic monsters

10% of bonus AR/MR is converted to true damage as pet damage

Bonus HP Ratio: 4% >>> 3%

Monster Kill Health per Level: 3 >>> 6

Monster Kill Mana per level: 2 >>> 4

Treat Gold: 50 >>> 35

Jungle gold is up a fair bit, pulling a lot of gold out of treats

Experience Multiplayer: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 levels 1-9 >>> 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 levels 1-9

Partial compensation of jungle experience nerfs from the start of the season

Monsters

Gromp AA Range: 175 >>> 150

Large Razorbeak AA Range: 300 >>> 200

Leash Range centers have been offset from the Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration: 3s >>> 1.5s

Tenacity Type: Item >>> Champion

League of Legends patch 12.23 is expected to go live next week on December 8, 2022.

